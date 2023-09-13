John Mayer Plots One-Off Show to Benefit Veteran Organization

John Mayer has announced a special one-off show slated for next week in at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. All proceeds from the show will benefit veterans.

The show is slated for Tuesday, September 19. Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. The tickets will begin at $99 with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Mayer’s own Heart and Armor Foundation.

Mayer has taken measures to make sure fans can buy the tickets at face value. The tickets will be nontransferable. If a fan purchases a ticket and cannot attend, they will have to list their ticket for sale on Ticketmaster’s Face Value Ticket Exchange. No additional fees will be added during the Ticket Exchange process.

Two pairs of tickets are being auctioned off via Charity Auctions Today. The tickets will come with an autographed poster and early entry into the venue. The bid is currently at $10,401.00.

Mayer founded the Heart and Armor Foundation in 2012. The nonprofit seeks to develop innovative support for veterans. Since the foundation’s inception, they have generated nearly $8 million in grants for further research.

The Los Angeles show comes before the fall leg of Mayer’s larger solo acoustic tour. Mayer has a number of dates scheduled for October through November. Check them out, below.

American Songwriter witnessed Mayer as he rolled into Nashville on his acoustic trek earlier this year.

“Mayer’s storytelling and guitar handiwork was evident throughout as he took fans on a musical and life journey,” a review of the show read. “Throwback videos of his early days were shown between songs giving more personal insight to the man behind the hits. Many songs highlighted Mayer’s guitar chops with minute-long musical interludes and intricate guitar picking.”

JOHN MAYER SOLO & ACOUSTIC FALL 2023 TOUR DATES :

Tue, Oct 3 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Wed, Oct 4 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Fri, Oct 6 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sat, Oct 7 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Wed, Oct 11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Fri, Oct 13 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Tue, Oct 17 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed, Oct 18 Chicago, IL United Center

Fri, Oct 20 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Sat, Oct 21 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

Mon, Oct 23 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Wed, Oct 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Sat, Oct 28 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Mon, Oct 30 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Wed, Nov 1 Austin, TX Moody Center

Sun, Nov 5 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

Tue, Nov 7 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Fri, Nov 10 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

