Shania Twain Stops by ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ to Chat About 15-Year Hiatus and Fear of Permanently Losing Her Voice

Shania Twain stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show on October 16. The singer opened up about her 15-year hiatus and not knowing if she’d be able to ever sing again and much more.

When Barrymore asked Twain about her fears about her voice recovering, she elaborated on the long road she took. “I hit a wall, a place where I thought I could ever change it, when I really was convinced by every medical professional, saying, ‘We don’t know what’s wrong with you, so we can’t fix it,'” Twain said. “‘Why you can’t scream and yell and control your voice? We don’t know.'”

“So then I did relax into it, Twain continued. “I wasn’t complacent, I wasn’t giving up. I was, in fact, starting over with new possibilities. It was a real liberation. I think that allowed me to appreciate the songwriting more than ever. I didn’t have to be the singer anymore. I didn’t have to be in the spotlight anymore. I can write for other people to be in the spotlight. I really did see it that way.”

Barrymore then asserted that a door has to shut in order for another one to open and that it was super important that Twain opened up the way she did.

Twain continued: “You don’t know what’s next. You don’t know what’s around the corner. I think it’s very important for me to live in that reality. I didn’t know that I was ever gonna get my voice back again. I grieved it, then, you know, science opened a door and said, ‘We do know what’s wrong with you, and you can fix it.'”

Thankfully, the singer/songwriter is in good health. With this in mind, about two months ago, she announced her Las Vegas residency called Shania Twain: COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency, confirmed to take place at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. All dates and ticket information can be found here.

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images