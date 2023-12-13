7 Residencies Worth the Trek to Las Vegas in 2024

Along with longtime mainstays like Donny Osmond and Wayne Newton, who still have had decades-long residencies in Las Vegas, Nevada, a long list of artists have already hit the city with a run of shows, with many already extended through 2024.



Santana, Foreigner, Journey, Maroon 5, Lionel Richie, and Rod Stewart, are just a few artists set to perform a series of shows in the new year.



Here’s a list of seven more artists with Vegas residencies worth seeing in 2024.

Weekends with Adele

After an initial successful run with her residency, which started in November of 2022, Adele has extended her performances through 2024. The final run of the Weekends With Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will kick off on January 19 and run on Friday and Saturday nights through June 15.



“This residency, these shows have changed my life,” wrote Adele on X when her residency started in 2022. “I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have.”



Weekends with Adele 2024 Dates:



January 19, 20, 26, 27,

February 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24

March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30

May 17, 18, 24, 25, 31

June 1, 7, 8, 14, 15

Barry Manilow

In 2023, Manilow broke Elvis Presley‘s record as the artist with the most shows at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.



Between playing five nights at Radio City Music Hall in New York City April 17-21, 2024, Barry Manilow will also return to his long-running residency Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home! at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. In 2024, Manilow’s residency kicks off in February with dates running through December 2024.



Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home 2024 Dates:



February 15-17, 22-24

March 7-9, 14-16

May 2-4, 9-11

Jun 13-15

September 12-14, 19-21

October 17-19, 31

November 2, 7-9, 14-16

December 5-7, 12-14

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks already kicked off his Plus One Residency in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The residency is set to re-launch on April 18, 2024, with a series of dates through December 22.



“My experience working with the family and crew at Caesars and the audiences of the residency has been next level,” said Brooks. “I couldn’t have picked a better place to play or better people to play for.”

Garth Brooks Plus One Residency 2024 Dates:



April 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

May 2, 4, 5

June 28, 28, 29

July 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13

September 26, 28, 29

October 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13

December 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22

U2

Following the unprecedented opening run of U2’s residency as the inaugural artists at the Sphere, the band has extended its run of dates through the beginning of 2024. The U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, has been extended with an additional 11 shows in January and February 2024 for a total of 36 dates. U2’s extended 2024 residency will kick off on January 26 and run through February 18.



The band’s setlist features the entirety of their 1991 album Achtung Baby, along with other songs pulled from their 40-plus year catalog.



U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere Dates:



January 26, 27, 31

February 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 15, 17, 18

Shania Twain

In 2024, Shania Twain will also return to Vegas for her Come On Over at the iconic Bakkt Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, located at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The five-month residency will kick off on May 10 and wrap up on December 14.



This marks the third residency in Twain’s career and will feature a set of her biggest hits as well as tracks from her 2023 album Queen of Me.



“I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency Come On Over, performing in Vegas is a huge honor,” said Twain of her Vegas return, “and I love this theatre.”



Shania Twain’s Come On Over Residency 2024 Dates:

May 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26

August 23, 24, 29, 31

September 1, 4, 6, 7, 29

December 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue just started her residency in November 2023 and is the first artist in residence at the Voltaire nightclub at the Venetian. Minogue’s set includes songs throughout her 35-year career—”The Loco-Motion,” “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”— along with her forthcoming album Tension and its viral hit “Padam Padam.”



Kylie Minogue at Voltaire 2024 Dates:

January 19, 20, 26, 27

March 8, 9, 15, 16

April 26, 27

May 3, 4

Carrie Underwood

Since December 2021, Carrie Underwood has been performing at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas and has extended her run with 20 additional dates in 2024. Underwood’s REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency will run from March through June, and again in August 2024.



“We had a blast on the road with the Denim & Rhinestones Tour, but it’s always nice to come back ‘home’ to Resorts World Las Vegas to continue REFLECTION,” said Underwood of the residency extension. “This show is truly a celebration of all my music, and I love having the chance to welcome fans from all over the world who come to see us in Vegas.”



Carrie Underwood’s REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency 2024 Dates:



March 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

May 22, 25, 26, 29, 31

June 1

August 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24

