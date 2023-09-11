Shania Twain Wants to Collaborate With Adele

After recently recording a collaboration with Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots, Shania Twain has now revealed that she would like to work with Adele next during a recent interview with The Sun. Joseph was featured on the song “The Hardest Stone,” which is included on Twain’s sixth studio album Queen of Me, which was released on February 3.

While speaking with The Sun, Twain discussed her fondness for Adele as a performer and as a person. “I would love to sing with [Adele]. I think we would blend beautifully together,” Twain said. “Obviously, that would be amazing. She’s a great singer and has her own style that is unique. She’s a character on stage, too. She’s a fabulous performer. She’s so funny. I like her a lot.”

“I saw her at an awards show shortly after — it was the Grammy Awards — and I was able to chat with her then. She was seated nearby and having a great time,” Twain continued. “We chatted about when I was in her audience, and I really loved the show. It was such a beautiful show.”

Twain also opened up to NME about her collaboration with Twenty One Pilots’ Joseph in February. “I am such a huge fan of his. I was very happy and very lucky to get his time to do it,” Twain said at the time. “And he did a fabulous job, I’m very proud of him as an artist and I’m very proud of the job he did on ‘The Hardest Stone,’ [it’s] one of my favorites on the album.”

While Adele is currently in the middle of her Las Vegas residency, Twain has just announced her own, which will be the “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer’s third Vegas residency. “I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency Come on Over, performing in Vegas is a huge honour and I love this theatre,” Twain said in a press statement according to NME.

“The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too,” Twain’s statement continued. “I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!” Twain’s 2023 Vegas residency consists of 24 shows at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images