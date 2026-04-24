Born in New Jersey 83 Years Ago, the Country and Southern Gospel Legend Who Toured With Elvis Before Joining “The Best Vocal Group in the World”

Although originally written and recorded by country singer-songwriter Dallas Frazier in 1965, “Elvira” is forever associated with beloved Southern gospel quartet the Oak Ridge Boys. It’s the late Joe Bonsall’s tenor leading the charge, but what would the song be without Richard Sterban’s rafter-rattling “oom-papa-oom-papa-mow-mow” bass solo? Born on this day (April 24) in Camden, New Jersey, Sterban is celebrating 83 years on this earth. He has spent more than 50 of them singing with the Oak Ridge Boys, which he joined in 1972.

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Surprisingly, Sterban got his start as a 6-year-old soprano singing hymns in Sunday school. He had graduated to tenor by the time he joined the glee club in seventh grade. That didn’t last long, as he returned as a bass singer for his eighth-grade year.

Richard Sterban Toured With Elvis Presley For 18 Months

Passionate about both sports and music, Richard Sterban decided his strengths lay with the latter. “I wanted to be in the best vocal group in the world,” he said, according to his bio on the Oak Ridge Boys website.

Before fulfilling that dream, Sterban founded a gospel quartet called the Keystones and later got the opportunity to back Elvis Presley as a member of J.D. Sumner and the Stamps Quartet.

“He was a special person,” Sterban said on the King’s 90th birthday. “And to be able to record with him so special, it was mind-boggling. It really was.”

After 18 months touring with Elvis, the New Jersey native left in late 1972 to join the Oak Ridge Boys, replacing departing bass singer Noel Fox.

[RELATED: Duane Allen Explains Why the Oak Ridge Boys Continue To Perform Despite Retirement Announcement]

As a member of the long-running gospel quartet, Sterban has scored multiple awards from the Grammys, Academy of Country Music, and the Country Music Association, as well as 17 No. 1 hits. In 2015, the Oak Ridge Boys joined Presley in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Recent Health Issues

Following several noticeable absences from the stage, Richard Sterban announced in September 2025 that he was stepping back from performing with the Oak Ridge Boys as he battles pancreatic cancer.

“I am under the care of the best cancer doctors in the country and, with the help of the Good Lord above, I believe I will be able to get through this,” he said.

In January 2026, Sterban received a standing ovation when he joined the Oak Ridge Boys for “Elvira” onstage at the Grand Ole Opry.

“Richard…coming out to sing with us on ‘Elvira’ was a soul-stirring experience for me,” said lead singer Duane Allen. “I am reading thousands of comments from those of you who felt the same way. Having Richard on stage with us again was one of God’s greatest blessings.”

Featured image by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images