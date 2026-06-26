Shania Twain Wrote a Song Inspired by Tanya Tucker, Then Asked Her to Sing on It (Exclusive)

Shania Twain got a very special guest on her latest song. The country singer tapped Tanya Tucker to lend her voice to “Little Miss Twain,” the title track off of her forthcoming album, which is due out July 24.

In a video exclusive to American Songwriter, fans got to see the moment Twain welcomed Tucker into the studio and played her the track for the first time.

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“The reason I was so desperate for you to come, is because I wanted to be here and play you this, and get your voice on it,” Twain told the country legend. “It sort of explains a lot of your thread through my childhood, and what the dynamic of my experience as a child, as a developing talent, but also my life. It’s very autobiographical.”

Indeed, “Little Miss Twain” was written as a heartfelt portrait of the singer’s childhood, and to explain how it laid the groundwork for her to become the beloved star we now know.

Shania Twain Honors Tanya Tucker in New Song

With that, Twain cued up the song, which also features the musical stylings of Toto’s David Paich. Tucker listened intently to the track, until one lyric made her stop in her tracks.

“According to my mother / I’m the next Tanya Tucker,” Twain sang.

Tucker’s mouth dropped open in surprise, as she smiled and exhibited awe over the honor.

“Oh my God,” Tucker declared after the song ends.

“It could only be you,” Twain replied, before hugging the singer. “I just feel like my story is an incarnation of your story in its own way.”

Tucker declared the song “really good,” telling Twain that “it shows off your voice.”

The women then proceeded to practice a few of the lines, before heading into the studio to lay down the vocals.

The women’s combined vocals brought together all of their years of experience. In doing so, they gave gravity to Twain’s origin story and her tribute to her late mother, while also honoring the resilience in a long line of trail-blazing female country stars.

Afterwards, as they listened the the finished result, Tucker noted, “God, you’re really singing the heck out of it too.”

Twain had only one response to that: “I came from the school of Tanya Tucker!”

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for ABA