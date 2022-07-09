She & Him Share New Single, “Don’t Worry Baby” from Upcoming Tribute Album to The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

She & Him, or Zooey Deschanel (She) & M. Ward (Him), shared their new single “Don’t Worry Baby” from their upcoming album, Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson. The song originally appeared on The Beach Boys’ 1964 album, Shut Down Volume 2.

But to get to the heart of the matter, “‘Don’t Worry Baby’ is one of the greatest songs of all time,” Deschanel and Ward said in a statement.

“As with all the other songs on our tribute record, we had no interest in copycatting the original production—our version began with stripping the song down to just vocals and a drop-tuned acoustic guitar and building from there,” they added. “The inspiration for our version comes from a lot of different places but the biggest ones would be some of Chet Atkins’ guitar ideas, some drum ideas from Mick Fleetwood, and some synth inventions by Dave Smith (RIP).”

The band shared a close friendship with Wilson and appeared on his 2015 album, No Pier Pressure. She & Him’s upcoming album, the duo’s seventh, will release on July 22, 2022, and look into Brian Wilson’s discography, taking new spins on the classics to properly honor him.

You can check out the tracklist and the band’s tour dates below.

Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson Tracklist:

  1. Darlin’
  2. Wouldn’t It Be Nice
  3. Til I Die
  4. Deirdre
  5. Melt Away
  6. Good To My Baby
  7. Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)
  8. Don’t Worry Baby
  9. This Whole World
  10. Kiss Me, Baby
  11. Do It Again ft. Brian Wilson
  12. Heads You Win, Tails I Lose
  13. Please Let Me Wonder
  14. Meant For You

New Fall Tour Dates:

9.09.22 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
9.10.22 – Boston, MA – House of Blues  
9.11.22 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
9.13.22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
9.14.22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore 
9.16.22 – Grand Rapids, MI – Meijer Gardens

Photo by Chantal Anderson

Leave a Reply

The Beatles around the time they wrote Back in the USSR

The Meaning of the Weirdest Beatles Song, “I Am The Walrus”

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Gives Props to Tye Trujillo for Nailing the ‘Stranger Things’ “Puppets” Solo