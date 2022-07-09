She & Him Share New Single, “Don’t Worry Baby” from Upcoming Tribute Album to The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson

She & Him, or Zooey Deschanel (She) & M. Ward (Him), shared their new single “Don’t Worry Baby” from their upcoming album, Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson. The song originally appeared on The Beach Boys’ 1964 album, Shut Down Volume 2.

But to get to the heart of the matter, “‘Don’t Worry Baby’ is one of the greatest songs of all time,” Deschanel and Ward said in a statement.

“As with all the other songs on our tribute record, we had no interest in copycatting the original production—our version began with stripping the song down to just vocals and a drop-tuned acoustic guitar and building from there,” they added. “The inspiration for our version comes from a lot of different places but the biggest ones would be some of Chet Atkins’ guitar ideas, some drum ideas from Mick Fleetwood, and some synth inventions by Dave Smith (RIP).”

The band shared a close friendship with Wilson and appeared on his 2015 album, No Pier Pressure. She & Him’s upcoming album, the duo’s seventh, will release on July 22, 2022, and look into Brian Wilson’s discography, taking new spins on the classics to properly honor him.

You can check out the tracklist and the band’s tour dates below.

Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson Tracklist:

Darlin’ Wouldn’t It Be Nice Til I Die Deirdre Melt Away Good To My Baby Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder) Don’t Worry Baby This Whole World Kiss Me, Baby Do It Again ft. Brian Wilson Heads You Win, Tails I Lose Please Let Me Wonder Meant For You

New Fall Tour Dates:

9.09.22 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

9.10.22 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

9.11.22 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

9.13.22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

9.14.22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

9.16.22 – Grand Rapids, MI – Meijer Gardens

Photo by Chantal Anderson