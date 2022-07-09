Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Gives Props to Tye Trujillo for Nailing the ‘Stranger Things’ “Puppets” Solo

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett just gave massive props to Ty Trujillo, son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, for shredding the guitar solo in “Master of Puppets,” which was recently placed in season four of Stranger Things.

Trujillo gave an updated performance of the song’s guitar line for the scene, in which lovable metalhead Eddie Munson rips through the solo in order to save his friends from a horde of murderous Demobats in the Upside Down.

Earlier this week, Robert Trujillo revealed his son’s involvement in the series on social media saying, “That’s my boy! Proud of ya Tye! Stranger Things finale shredding it on ‘Master of Puppets.”

Now, Hammett is joining in on the praise, giving props to Trujillo for nailing the performance. He wrote on Instagram, “Very proud of my little bro Tye Trujillo who pulled off the lead to ‘Master of Puppets’ for the Netflix show Stranger Things – and he’s not a guitar player but a bass player just like his pop !!! Impressive !!!!!”

Along with the props, he added a photo of himself jamming with 17-year-old Tye, which prompted heart emoji comments from both of his parents.

It seems Stranger Things has the magic touch when it comes to sending a song flying up the charts. Metallica follows in Kate Bush’s footsteps as “Master of Puppets” clinches the top spot of the Billboard charts more than 30 years after its release.

A few days after the two-part season finale debuted, the band wrote that they were, “totally blown away” by the scene and doubled down on their support when a commenter made a snide remark about fans of the series that hopped on the Metallica bandwagon after watching.

“Everyone is welcome in the Metallica Family,” they wrote. “If they like ‘Puppets,’ chances are they’ll find plenty of other songs to get into.” They later added, “FYI – EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family. Whether you’ve been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music. All of you started at ground zero at one point in time.”

