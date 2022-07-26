She & Him Drop New Animated Video for “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”

She & Him—aka the musical duo comprised of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward—have released a new animated music video for their rendition of the famed Beach Boys song, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.”

The track comes from the duo’s newest album, Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson, which the band dropped on Friday (July 22). The cut-out animation imagines the two musicians in paper roll form, accompanied by a number of animals that sing in syncopated harmony.

The new LP and tribute to Wilson marks She & Him’s seventh studio album. Wilson even features on a song with Deschanel and Ward for the album, “Do It Again.” The band has enjoyed a friendship, and mutual appreciation, with Wilson over the years and She & Him was previously a guest vocalist on his 2015 album, No Pier Pressure.

“In the spring of 2020, we started a list of our favorite Brian songs—a very long list. We chose songs without any regard to their chart performance” the duo said in a statement. “The obscure ones hit us just as hard as the more popular songs—and all are ripe for re-imagining, re-interpreting, and re-inventing. Brian writes songs of beauty and loneliness and vulnerability better than anyone—and by sequencing them next to popular songs of confidence and love and fun, it creates a more complete picture of life on earth.”

Brian Wilson also recently commented on She & Him’s Melt Away, saying, “Zooey and Matt did such mind-blowing versions of our songs. The harmonies are beautiful and right on. I love this record!”

Check out the album’s tracklist below, along with the new video.

TRACK LIST:

Darlin’ Wouldn’t It Be Nice Til I Die Deirdre Melt Away Good To My Baby Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder) Don’t Worry Baby This Whole World Kiss Me, Baby Do It Again ft. Brian Wilson Heads You Win, Tails I Lose Please Let Me Wonder Meant For You

Photo: Elliot Lee Hazel / Oriel PR