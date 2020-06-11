Are you searching for inspiration? Or looking for some friendly advice? Well, look no further than the She Rocks Podcast hosted by Laura B. Whitmore. And this one is for the girls.

The She Rocks Podcast presents conversations with extraordinary women from all walks of the music industry, from top-tier performers to behind-the-scenes heroes. It shares insights, tips, gear rundowns and so much more from a female perspective, and gets in-depth and personal about all the issues that matter.

As the host of the podcast, Whitmore’s own list of credentials is impressive, including being a journalist for Parade.com and the founder of the Women’s International Music Network (just to name a few). The WiMN unites women who work within all facets of the music and audio industries… the WiMN provides a community for women within the industry while enriching their careers and musical experiences through networking and sharing.

Whitmore also founded the She Rocks Awards which honors trailblazing women from all areas of the industry – from educators, to label execs, manufacturers, non-profits, media, performers, engineers, and more.

So, armed with this extensive experience in the music industry, Whitmore knows exactly what it takes to broadcast a message to the world.

Now with the She Rocks Podcast joining the American Songwriter Podcast Network, Whitmore’s empowering voice will be heard by a larger audience. She said that the new development for her podcast is one that can expand the message and amplify the importance of it.

“It is the mission of the Women’s International Music Network to share women’s stories and create a greater voice for women in music,” she said. “Being a part of the American Songwriter podcasting network will help us to further that goal, and we look forward to this exciting partnership!”

Eighteen diverse episodes are currently online for anyone to listen to, and with new episodes coming every week, this podcast is one to watch for. Guests on the podcast include artists like singer/songwriter Leigh Nash, Australian artist Imogen Clark, rock icon Cherie Currie, and hit country artist Sara Evens. Whitmore discusses every imaginable topic with these women on the podcast, which gives a delightful insight into the world of successful female artists.

The listening experience during these interviews is cozy and encouraging, and listeners get the feeling of sitting at a table with Whitmore and her guests as they discuss tricks of the trade.

Tune in to the She Rocks Podcast to get your weekly dose of empowerment and know-how.