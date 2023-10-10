Sheryl Crow Celebrates 30 Years of Debut Album ‘Tuesday Night Music Club’

On August 3, 1993, Sheryl Crow released her debut Tuesday Night Music Club, but it was never released on vinyl. In commemoration of her breakthrough album, which went to No. 3 on the Billboard 200, Crow is releasing the album on vinyl for the first time.

The 30th-anniversary edition of Tuesday Night Music Club, out December 1, will be available as a 140-gram black and 140-gram limited-edition sea blue vinyl with white marbling and is housed within a gatefold sleeve. Bernie Grundman, who originally mastered Tuesday Night Music Club, also used the original flat master tape to remaster the LP version.

Produced by Bill Bottrell (Michael Jackson, Electric Light Orchestra, Madonna), Tuesday Night Music Club earned Crow three Grammy Awards for Record of the Year (“All I Wanna Do”), Best New Artist, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance (“All I Wanna Do”).

Tuesday Night Music Club also reached the Top 10 in eight other countries and sold more than five million copies in Europe, alone.

“All I Wanna Do” was also Crow’s breakout hit, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also reached No. 1 on the U.S. Adult Contemporary and U.S. Mainstream Rock charts and made the Top 10 in several other countries. Her follow-up single, “Strong Enough,” also reached No. 5 on the Hot 100.

Crow is scheduled to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during the ceremony on Friday (November 3),

She recently joined pop singer Olivia Rodrigo for an intimate performance at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday (September 29), and the two performed Crow’s 1996 hit “If It Makes You Happy.”

The surprise duet marked the second time the two artists have shared the stage. In 2022, Crow presented Rodrigo with a Billboard Women In Music Award.

When I came up, women were struggling to be the architects of their own careers,” said Crow during the ceremony. “So when I see someone like our Woman of the Year Olivia Rodrigo having such incredible success at such an early age, I am blown away.”

Sheryl Crow ‘Tuesday Night Music Club’ 30th Anniversary Edition LP Track List:

Side 1

“Run, Baby, Run”

“Leaving Las Vegas”

“Strong Enough”

“Can’t Cry Anymore”

“Solidify”

“The Na-Na Song”

Side 2

“No One Said It Would Be Easy”

“What I Can Do For You”

“All I Wanna Do”

“We Do What We Can”

“I Shall Believe”

Photo: Derek White/Getty Images for ABA