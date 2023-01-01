Shortly After Announcing His Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis, Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green Dead at 45

Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green passed away on December 31, days after news broke that he was battling stage 4 cancer. He passed away in his sleep, according to the release.

A friend of Green’s, Marco Collins, shared the news on social media.

“I honestly hate having to give you this bad news. @sluglife (Jeremiah from @@ModestMouse) has unexpectedly passed away. I’m devastated. We all thought the prognosis was good, including his oncologist. His family asked that I release this press release:

“It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame families announce the passing of their husband, father, son, and brother, Jeremiah Green. Jeremiah, drummer and founding member of the Issaquah based band Modest Mouse, lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 31. He went peacefully in his sleep. Jeremiah was a light to so many. At this time the family is requesting privacy. More information will be forthcoming including a Celebration of Life for friends and fans in the coming months. Jeremiah’s loved ones would like to thank everyone for their continued well wishes and support.”

Born in March 1977 in Oahu, Hawaii, Green grew up in Moxee, Washington before moving to Seattle. Green was a founding member, with Isaac Brock and former bassist Eric Judy, and drummer of the band Modest Mouse from 1993 to March 2003. He temporarily left the band in 2003 only to return again in 2004, where he remained until his death.

The band recently confirmed the news of Green’s cancer diagnosis, sharing that he was undergoing treatment and things were going “smoothly.”

“Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp,” bandmate Isaac Brock confirmed in a post on social media. “Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment.”

“It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference,” the message continued. “Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send “good vibes”( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great.”

This month, Modest Mouse wrapped a 20-date winter tour across North America in celebration of 25 years since the release of their 1997 album, The Lonesome Crowded West. Green reportedly did not join the group on the trek due to his chemo treatments.

Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy