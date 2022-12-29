Modest Mouse Confirms Drummer Jeremiah Green’s Cancer Diagnosis

No, don’t you worry, we’ll all float on, alright, plays the famed Modest Mouse hit, “Float On,” a song about bad times always getting better.

The indie rock icons have recently voiced a similar message in the face of their drummer and co-founder, Jeremiah Green’s, cancer diagnosis.

“Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp,” bandmate Isaac Brock confirmed the news in a post on social media. “Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment.”

Brock took the chance to shed a light of positivity on a tough situation. He shared, “It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send “good vibes”( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great.” He signed off with thanks and love to fans.

See the post below.



The specific details of the cancer are not yet known, but the news of Green’s diagnosis first came to light when his mother, Carol Namatame, shared a post on her social media, revealing a stage 4 battle. “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer,” she wrote on Facebook. “He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”

A friend of Green’s, Seattle-based radio host Marco Collins, also shared that despite his stage 4 diagnosis, “His prognosis is good! Also, his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he’s got that in his corner!)”

This month, Modest Mouse wrapped a 20-date winter tour across North America in celebration of 25 years since the release of their 1997 album, The Lonesome Crowded West. Green reportedly did not join the group on the trek due to his chemo treatments.

Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy