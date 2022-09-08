Modest Mouse Announces North American Winter Tour Dates for Anniversary of ‘The Lonesome Crowded West’

Modest Mouse has announced a series of “intimate” North American tour dates in winter 2022 for their The Lonesome Crowded West Tour.
The string of dates is set to celebrate 25 years since the release of the band’s album of the same name, which dropped in 1997.
Tickets for the new tour go on sale Friday (September 9). Visit HERE for more information.
To commemorate the anniversary, Modest Mouse will be releasing vinyl records via Glacial Pace Recordings. A limited amount will be available for pre-order as an add-on with each ticket purchased and will also be available for sale at each show.
The record, produced by Calvin Johnson in Seattle, will serve as the impetus for Modest Mouse’s plans to tour, going out as a four-piece with original members Isaac Brock, Jeremiah Green, Russell Higbee, and Simon O’Connor.
The Lonesome Crowded West was Modest Mouse’s followup to their acclaimed 1996 debut, This Is A Long Drive For Someone With Nothing To Think About. Featuring songs like “Cowboy Dan,” “Doin’ The Cockroach” and “Trucker’s Atlas,” nearly every track has been part of Modest Mouse’s ever-rotating setlists, but this will be the first time fans can hear them in order from start to finish.
Check out the upcoming tour dates below
The Lonesome Crowded West Tour:
11/18/22 – Missoula, MT – Wilma Theater
11/19/22 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane
11/21/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
11/22/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
11/25/22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
11/27/22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
11/30/22 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theatre
12/1/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
12/2/22 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
12/3/22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
12/5/22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
12/6/22 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
12/7/22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
12/9/22 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
12/10/22 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
12/11/22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
12/13/22 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
12/15/22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
12/16/22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
12/17/22 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
