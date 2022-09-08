Modest Mouse Announces North American Winter Tour Dates for Anniversary of ‘The Lonesome Crowded West’

Modest Mouse has announced a series of “intimate” North American tour dates in winter 2022 for their The Lonesome Crowded West Tour.

The string of dates is set to celebrate 25 years since the release of the band’s album of the same name, which dropped in 1997.

Tickets for the new tour go on sale Friday (September 9). Visit HERE for more information.

To commemorate the anniversary, Modest Mouse will be releasing vinyl records via Glacial Pace Recordings. A limited amount will be available for pre-order as an add-on with each ticket purchased and will also be available for sale at each show.

The record, produced by Calvin Johnson in Seattle, will serve as the impetus for Modest Mouse’s plans to tour, going out as a four-piece with original members Isaac Brock, Jeremiah Green, Russell Higbee, and Simon O’Connor.

The Lonesome Crowded West was Modest Mouse’s followup to their acclaimed 1996 debut, This Is A Long Drive For Someone With Nothing To Think About. Featuring songs like “Cowboy Dan,” “Doin’ The Cockroach” and “Trucker’s Atlas,” nearly every track has been part of Modest Mouse’s ever-rotating setlists, but this will be the first time fans can hear them in order from start to finish.

Check out the upcoming tour dates below

The Lonesome Crowded West Tour:

11/18/22 – Missoula, MT – Wilma Theater

11/19/22 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane

11/21/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

11/22/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

11/25/22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

11/27/22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

11/30/22 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theatre

12/1/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

12/2/22 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

12/3/22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

12/5/22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/6/22 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

12/7/22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

12/9/22 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

12/10/22 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

12/11/22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

12/13/22 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

12/15/22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

12/16/22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

12/17/22 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

Photo by Ben Clark / Courtesy Grand Stand Media