Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023 is Tonight

Miley Cyrus’ highly-anticipated New Year’s Eve Party airs tonight.

Ring in the New Year and usher out the old with Cyrus and her many friends, including the most famous godmother in the world: co-host Dolly Parton.

“NEW YEAR, NEW PERFORMERS. Fletcher, Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, and more are joining @DollyParton and I for Miley’s New Years Eve Party live on NBC!” shared Cyrus in a recent Tweet.

The NBC holiday special returns for its second year, live from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will premiere on NBC beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream on Peacock.

According to NBC, last year’s Miley NYE “drew in a whopping 6.3 million viewers and was the number-one trending NYE special on Twitter.”

That guest list this year includes Lotto, Liily, Fletcher, Rae Sremmurd, and Sia. SNL‘s Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman will also appear in addition to the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy.” David Byrne was also just recently added.

Cyrus shared what’s in store for her and her co-host.

“Dolly told me she wanted to do something different that she had never done before,” Cyrus said. “And what I think I love about that is a lot of people feel that way around New Year’s. That resonates. I think everybody knows when the clock turns midnight, they think that we’re all going to magically change.”

Last year’s inaugural celebration saw Cyrus co-host the party alongside actor-comedian Pete Davidson. The night treated viewers to A-list performances from Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Jack Harlow, and more. It was a touch-and-go event due to COVID precautions and uncertainty.

“No one wants to watch a perfect show,” Cyrus told Variety following the show. “I think everyone wants to watch something that is real and honest and genuine and authentic—which is relatable to the way that everyone celebrates at home.”

