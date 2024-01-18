Sierra Ferrell Announces New Album ‘Trail of Flowers,’ Debuts First Single “Dollar Bill Bar”

Sierra Ferrell has announced her latest album, Trail of Flowers, today (January 18), and released the first single titled “Dollar Bill Bar.” Ferrell dropped her debut album Long Time Coming in 2021, and after a whirlwind few years, she’s back with new music. Trail of Flowers will be released on March 22.

Highlights of Ferrell’s last few years include winning Emerging Artist of The Year at the 2022 Americana Awards, and completely selling out her live shows in 2023. She also collaborated with Zach Bryan, Diplo, Margo Price, Shakey Graves and The Black Keys, and appeared on the soundtrack for the latest Hunger Games film.

Long Time Coming introduced Sierra Ferrell’s vocal and songwriting prowess to the world, and now Trail of Flowers is further developing the wisdom and rich inner life she possesses. She blends bluegrass, honky-tonk, and old-time country to create a melting pot of stories and sound. According to a press release, Ferrell explores the “struggle to build a life in a culture consumed by capitalism, as well as dive bar romances, murder ballads and more.”

Sierra Ferrell Rejects Hopelessly Romantic Suitors at the Dollar Bill Bar

“Dollar Bill Bar,” which comes with an accompanying music video, paints a picture of the speaker rejecting the advances of hopelessly romantic men. “Guys like you are a dime a dozen / You should count your lucky stars / If I had a dollar for every single hopeful heart / I could break a hundred down at the dollar bill bar” Ferrell smartly sings in the chorus, switching out the third line for “sailors” and “cowboys.”

There’s also a sadness to this song in the last lines, “If I tell you that I love you / And I tell you that I want to take you home / Just turn around here and leave me / ‘Cuz I’m telling you you’re better off alone.” Those last lines shoot down the hopeful hearts like clay pigeons, creating a melancholy atmosphere at the Dollar Bill Bar that speaks to long, lonely, disappointing nights.

Sierra Ferrell expertly paints a picture with this song that shows off her ability to craft tangible stories backed by emotional instrumentals. Listeners feel like they’re in the Dollar Bill Bar, sitting in the corner with a beer or at the bar telling someone “You may think that you are special / Think that you got what it takes / But I’m standing here to tell you / That was your very first mistake.”

Trail of Flowers is dropping on March 22, and can be pre-ordered here. In the meantime, Ferrell will be making a debut appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight (January 18) on ABC at 11:30 pm ET.

Featured Image by Bobbi Rich