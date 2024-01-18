Reba McEntire Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Her Super Bowl LVIII Performance Reaction

While there are still a few weeks to go before the Super Bowl takes over Las Vegas on February 11, 2024, the NFL continues to release details. Already promoting the event, the NFL announced that hit singer Usher would be performing during the halftime show presented by Apple Music. Add that information with the Super Bowl being held in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium and the NFL has been somewhat quiet about which other performers would grace the field. At least they were until now. Sharing the news online, the NFL announced legendary singer Reba McEntire would be performing the national anthem.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting the news on social media, the NFL shared their excitement about having Reba perform the national anthem for Super Bowl LVIII. It wasn’t long after the news broke that Reba herself posted the news on her Twitter page. She wrote, “I’m honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time!”

I’m honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time! #SBLVIII @NFL @RocNation @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/mAaizVWlcf — Reba McEntire (@reba) January 18, 2024

Fans quickly filled the comment section with praise about Reba performing at the Super Bowl. Comments included, “Super Bowl low-key celebrating the Queen’s 50 years!!! That’s a top-notch mama.” Another comment read, “This made my day!! The best part of the Super Bowl…REBA!!!! Congratulations!” And one person added, “It’s been a long time comin’. I’m so happy for you Kween.”

[RELATED: NFL Announces National Anthem & Pre-Game Performers for Super Bowl LVIII: Reba McEntire, Post Malone, & More]

Reba McEntire Not The Only Performer

Besides Reba performing the national anthem, she won’t be the only star to take the field at the Super Bowl as the NFL also announced performances from artists like Post Malone and Andra Day. Revealing key details about the lineup, it seems that Malone will sing “America the Beautiful” while Day tackles “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” With the massive talent shared between each star, Super Bowl LVIII is already shaping up to be more than a football game but a display of musical icons.

As for the halftime show, Usher continues to practice his show which will last 13 minutes. Having trouble deciding which songs to perform at the Super Bowl, the singer told Vogue it was more about a “celebration” than his career in music. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point.”

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)