Sierra Ferrell Gives Fans a Final Taste of Her Upcoming Album ‘Trail of Flowers’ with “American Dreaming”

Sierra Ferrell will release her highly-anticipated new album Trail of Flowers this Friday. Today (March 19), she gave fans the fourth and final taste of the upcoming project before it hits streaming services and record store shelves. Listen to the album opener “American Dreaming” below.

“American Dreaming” is the first track on Ferrell’s upcoming album. In it, she not only sets the tone for the 12-track collection but also tells her story of life on the road. At the same time, she’s looking back on the road that led her to national acclaim. Today, the West Virginia native is selling out tour dates across the country and sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in the country and Americana world. Not so long ago, she was hopping trains, singing on street corners, and dreaming of the day that her star would rise. That day has finally come and “American Dreaming” is a celebration of its arrival.

Ferrell’s sound is timeless. Her voice combines strains of Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn without sacrificing an ounce of individuality. Her musicianship harkens back to the Hillbilly Music that predates bluegrass and country music. At the same time, her lyrics are modern and timely. She stands with one foot in the present and one in the past. The fiddle, steel, and acoustic guitar combined with the lyrical themes of “American Dreaming” are a perfect example of what has made her so popular among roots music fans in recent years.

3/20 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium w/ Nikki Lane

3/21 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium w/ Vaden Landers

4/3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre &

4/4 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre &

4/6 – Olympic Valley, CA – WinterWonderGrass Tahoe

4/9-4/13 – Puerto Aventuras, QR – The Avett Brothers At The Beach

4/17 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman #

4/18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre #

4/19 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live #

4/20-4/21 – Georgetown, TX – Two-Step Inn

4/23 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall #

4/24 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall #

4/26 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue #

4/27 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater #

4/28 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant #

5/9 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern %

5/10 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall %

5/11 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz %

5/12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte %

5/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer %

5/16 – New York, NY – Webster Hall %

5/17 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium^

5/18 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs^

5/21 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl^

5/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

5/23 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena^

5/24 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts^

5/26 – Cumberland, MD – DelFest

6/4 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena*

6/6-6/8 – Torrey, UT – Forest Desolation Fest

6/7 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

6/8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

6/14 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High*

6/15 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High*

6/20-6/23 – Telluride, CO – Telluride Bluegrass Festival

6/27-6/29 – Eau Claire, WI – Blue Ox Festival

7/12-7/14 – Whitefish, MT – Under The Big Sky Festival

7/26 – Floyd, VA – Floydfest

7/28 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Fest

8/10 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre!

8/11 – Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre!

8/12 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square!

8/14 – Boise, ID – Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field!

8/16 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom!

8/18 – Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co.!

9/1 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion with Mitski

9/10 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

9/14 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now. Festival

9/19-9/22 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond

&w/ Sierra Hull

#w/ Cat Clyde

%w/ Jake Kohn

^w/ The Avett Brothers

*w/ Zach Bryan

! w/ Nick Shoulders

