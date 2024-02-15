Sierra Ferrell Releases New Single, Adds More Dates to Shoot for the Moon Tour

Sierra Ferrell is back with another sample of her upcoming album Trail of Flowers. “I Could Drive You Crazy,” the third single from the project is available to stream everywhere now. Listen to the new track below.

Ferrell seems to tap into something deep and magical with her music. On one hand, she delivers exactly what her fans expect. Her unique blend of honky tonk, old-time, and bluegrass combined with her ethereal voice is instantly recognizable and intensely loved by fans. On the other hand, each new addition to her ever-growing catalog feels fresh. The fact that she has mastered this balance makes her one of the most in-demand up-and-comers in the Americana and roots music world. “I Could Drive You Crazy” is a near-perfect example of that balance.

[Sierra Ferrell’s Shoot for the Moon Tour: Get Tickets]

“I was hanging out with some friends and we had an idea for a song where you’re telling someone, ‘I’m not good at this and I’m not good at that, but one thing I can do is drive you crazy,’” Ferrell said of the song’s origins. “We decided to add some audio of my New Year’s Eve crowd at the end, so you can hear them howling on there. I always love getting everyone to howl at my shows—it’s a good, free feeling,” she added, explaining the final seconds of the new track.

Ferrell’s Shoot for the Moon Tour kicks off next month and multiple dates are already sold out. Due to the high demand, she has added second shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. Additionally, she’s added an appearance at the Newport Folk Festival as well as a show with Mitski in September. Check out the full list of dates below. Newly announced dates are in bold.

3/01 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom !

3/02 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral !

3/03 – Steamboat Springs, CO – WinterWonderGrass Colorado

3/04 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen w/ East Nash Grass

3/07 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre $

3/08 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield $

3/09 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound At Del Mar $

3/10 – Santa Barbara, CA – Campbell Hall

3/20 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium w/ Nikki Lane

3/21 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium w/ Vaden Landers

4/03 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre &

4/04 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre &

4/06 – Olympic Valley, CA – WinterWonderGrass Tahoe

4/09-4/13 – Puerto Aventuras, QR – The Avett Brothers At The Beach

4/017 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman #

4/18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre #

4/19 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live #

4/20-4/21 – Georgetown, TX – Two-Step Inn

4/23 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall #

4/24 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall #

4/26 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue #

4/27 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater #

4/28 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant #

5/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern %

5/10 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall %

5/11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz %

5/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte %

5/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %

5/16 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall %

5/17 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium^

5/18 – Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs^

5/21 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl^

5/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %

5/23 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena^

5/24 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts^

5/26 – Cumberland, MD @ DelFest

6/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena*

6/06-6/08 – Torrey, UT @ Forest Desolation Fest

6/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena*

6/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena*

6/14 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High*

6/15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High*

6/20-6/23 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

6/27-6/29 – Eau Claire, WI @ Blue Ox Festival

7/12-7/14 – Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival

7/26 – Floyd, VA @ Floydfest

7/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Fest

8/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue TBA

8/11 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBA

8/12 – Portland, OR @ Venue TBA

8/14 – Boise, ID @ Venue TBA

8/16 – Denver, CO @ Venue TBA

8/18 – Santa Fe, NM @ Venue TBA

9/01 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion with Mitski

9/10 – Toronto, ON @ Venue TBA

9/19-9/22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

!w/ Two Runner

$w/ Dinosaur Burps

&w/ Sierra Hull

#w/ Cat Clyde

%w/ Jake Kohn

^w/ The Avett Brothers

*w/ Zach Bryan