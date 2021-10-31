Singer Saweetie Wins Halloween as Cat Woman (and Other Great Musician Costumes)

Dressed as Cat Woman for Halloween, singer Saweetie won the holiday thanks to her encounter with movie star (and former Cat Woman, herself) Halle Berry. Berry posted the encounter on Twitter saying, “There’s enough room for more than one Catwoman @Saweetie.”

Check out their sultry and hilarious video below.

But the two feline friends weren’t the only musical big names to dress up for the big costume and candy weekend.

Billie Eilish went as a crustacean.

Lizzo went as Yoda dressed as she did.

Ciara went as the late singer Selena Quintanilla

Jack Harlow went as a Great White Shark

Singer Chlöe went as a… fish?

Kelly Clarkson and Meghan Trainor as Ghostbusters

Doja Cat went as Princess Kida From Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Tank (and the Bangas) Dog!

Travis Barker and new fiancé, Kourtney Kardashian, went as Sid and Nancy

Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Audacy

