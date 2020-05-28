Sir Sly Releases Quarantine Version of Billy Corgan Co-Written Single, “All Your Love”

Last month the Los Angeles-based alternative band Sir Sly released a new single, “All Your Love” ahead of a new album due later this year. Co-written, co-produced and featuring Billy Corgan (of Smashing Pumpkins fame), the track marries an embracement of honesty with a nuanced pop format.

“From the moment Billy started playing this bass riff, I knew this song had something special in it,” lead singer Landon Jacobs said. “I’ve had a lot of personal growth over the last year and 4 months of sobriety, but I wrote this song in a moment that I was feeling very upside down. This period of social distancing has been taxing on my mental health, disruptive to a lot of the healthy schedules I’ve built up and emotionally draining, but listening to this song reminded me of a time that I took purposeful steps towards seeking connection and help.”

On Tuesday, in the spirit of the times, Sir Sly released a special ‘live from quarantine’ version of “All Your Love.” The video features the members of the trio performing a new arrangement of the tune from their respective homes.

“Live shows have been reduced from big festival stages and arrays to little rectangles and tiny speakers on mobile devices,” keyboardist Jason Suwito said. “We did however implement some techniques that we use on those stages into this quarantine performance. Techniques such as live looping, midi automation and electronic drum samples allow us to play as a three-piece while maintaining the sonic identity of the recorded music.”

Adding to the conversation about how strange the current cultural moment is for musicians and performers, drummer Hayden Coplen added that “it felt a bit odd finger-tapping on a sampler for a live take, but as silly as it may look in a performance video, it’s not too different from the way I demo things at home. I get a lot of joy from wrangling electronic sounds and fragments into drums loops that ebb and flow naturally. In that way, it felt great to be back at ‘band practice’ and immerse myself in something that I love.”

For Jacobs, that love is what the whole endeavor is about. “‘All Your Love’ has always felt special to sing from the moment we started writing it,” he said, “so for this video I tried to take it easy and not labor over it too much. It’s a bit strange playing a show for no one, miles separate from my bandmates, but I always enjoy singing songs and doing something creative.”

Watch Sir Sly’s quarantine version of their single “All Your Love” below: