Slash Enlists Chris Stapleton for a Killer Cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Oh Well”

Slash’s upcoming blues covers album Orgy of the Damned will drop on May 17. With little more than a little more than a month before the release day, he’s released the second sample track from the collection. Listen to him team up with Chris Stapleton to cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Oh Well” below.

Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green penned “Oh Well” and the band released it as a single in 1969 in several countries. Later that year, it appeared on the United States version of the album Then Play On. It would later appear in several Fleetwood Mac compilation releases including their 1971 greatest hits collection and The Best of Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac (2002).

The song has spawned many covers over the years. Notably, ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons and Deep Purple cut versions of the song. Additionally, Slash has been playing it since touring with Slash’s Blues Ball in the ‘90s. So, it only made sense for him to include it on his blues cover album.

This is the musical pairing fans likely didn’t know they needed. Hailed as one of the best voices in modern country music, there’s no denying the blues influence in Stapleton’s vocal style. At the same time, Slash is one of the most iconic rock guitarists in the game. Their pairing combined with Green’s songwriting yielded something close to sonic perfection.

Slash on Recording “Oh Well” with Chris Stapleton

About including the song on his upcoming album, Slash said, “I knew from the beginning I wanted to do it on this record. It was also one of the songs that I was trying to figure out who would be the right vocalist for it, and one of the ideas I had was Chris Stapleton, who is one of the most brilliant singer/songwriters today,” he said. “He’s also got such a gritty and distinctive voice. So, I called him up and he did an amazing job. I mean, his voice is so cool,” he added.

Orgy of the Damned Tracklist

“The Pusher”—Chris Robinson “Crossroads”—Gary Clark Jr. “Hoochie Coochie Man”—Billy F. Gibbons “Oh Well”—Chris Stapleton “Key to the Highway”—Dorothy “Awful Dream”—Iggy Pop “Born Under a Bad Sign”—Paul Rodgers “Papa Was a Rolling Stone”—Demi Lovato “Killing Floor”—Brian Johnson “Living for the City”—Tash Neal “Stormy Monday”—Beth Hart “Metal Chestnut”

