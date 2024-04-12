Luke Combs Brings All the Feels in New Song “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”

Dating all the way back to the 1800s, baseball grew to become a pillar in America’s history. While each generation will face its own set of challenges, most can remember their first baseball game. Entering the stadium, finding the seat, and hearing the crack of a baseball bat. Mix that with a nice drink and a hotdog and one has the ingredients for a fantastic day. But for Luke Combs, he showed a different side of baseball when he decided to share his new song “Take Me Out To The Ballgame.”

Although the name might sound familiar to many, Combs produced an entirely different tale of the fond memories many hold dear. Instead of focusing on baseball, the country singer showcased the story of a boy who wanted nothing more than to go to a ball game with his dad. But according to the lyrics, that wish may never come true given the turbulent relationship the boy’s parents find themselves in. With the song featuring lyrics like “I’m so sorry I was bad, I promise I’ll be better”, it seemed only fitting that Combs performed the tearjerker while at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Gaining over 100,000 likes, fans instantly connected with the song with one person writing, “As a child of divorced parents, the cry of this song brings real tears to my eyes.” Another fan added, “Well, Damn Luke. That’s one way to make us all cry on a Thursday night.”

Luke Combs Always Aims For An “A++” Show

While enjoying his time in the spotlight, Combs admitted that all of his fame seemed surreal. Speaking with the Journal Sentinel, he said, “It’s just surreal, you know? I feel like I get to live so many amazing, surreal moments. And, I’m really thankful for that for sure. It’s crazy. It’s crazy.”

Wanting to cherish his fame, Combs explained how important each performance was to him. “I try to do everything I can do to take care of my voice, take care of myself, make sure that we’re doing everything we can. People that come are the only reason we get to do what we do. Putting on an A++ show is really important to me.”

