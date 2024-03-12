Slash Announces S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival 2024: Dates & More

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash is hitting the road again, this time with a traveling blues festival with an impressive lineup of supporting acts. The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival will hit dates across the US and Canada. Different supporting artists will accompany Slash on the tour for varying dates, including Warren Haynes, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, Keb’ Mo’, Jackie Venson, ZZ Ward, Robert Randolph, Larkin Poe, and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram.

S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival 2024 will kick off on July 5 in Bonner, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheater. Pending extra tour dates, it should end on August 17 in Grand Prairie, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theatre.

There are a few different ways you can score tickets to Slash’s S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival. An artist presale will start on March 13 at 10:00 am MDT, and you can get your code via Slash’s website. There will also be a Spotify and Citi Cardmember presale event that will start at the same time through Ticketmaster.

General on-sale starts on March 15. We recommend using Stubhub to find your tickets since it tends to be a great source for finding tickets to sold-out shows. Stubhub is also part of the FanProtect Program, which ensures that all purchases on the platform are protected and legitimate.

This isn’t just a chance to see Slash live. It’s also a chance to see an incredible lineup of hard rock and blues artists in a festival setting, which doesn’t happen that often! S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival 2024 is going to be a big deal for hard rock fans, and tickets will not last. Get yours today!

July 5 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

July 6 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Amphitheater

July 8 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

July 10 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 12 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino

July 13 – Los Angeles, California – Greek Theatre

July 14 – Tucson, AZ – Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater

July 17 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

July 19 – La Vista, NE – The Astro Amphitheater

July 21 – Terre Haute, Indiana – The Mill

July 22 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

July 24 – Interlochen, MI – Interlochen Center for the Arts

July 25 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center

July 27 – Windsor, ON, Canada – The Colosseum at Caesars

July 28 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Budweiser Stage

July 30 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

August 1 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

August 4 – New York, NY – Pier 17

August 5 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest

August 7 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre

August 8 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 10 – Clearwater, FL – The Sound at Coachman Park

August 11 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

August 13 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

August 14 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

August 16 – Bentonville, AR – The Momentary

August 17 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

Photo by Steve Jennings

