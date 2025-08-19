Slash Was Once Starstruck by This Voice Actor From His (Surprisingly) Favorite Cartoon

As one of the most famous guitar players in the world, it would be safe to assume that Guns ‘N’ Roses guitarist Slash would make people starstruck more than he would actually get starstruck himself, but this voice actor from his favorite cartoon is a surprising exception. Slash worked with his kids’ show idol through his film production company, Slasher Films, in 2013.

Videos by American Songwriter

While it might be an odd pairing from the outside looking in, for Slash, it was literally a childhood dream come true.

Slash Was Starstruck by This Voice Actor From a Beloved Cartoon

Reviews for Slash’s 2013 production company debut, Nothing Left to Fear, might not have been the best. By most people’s standards, they weren’t even that good. From the acting to the lack of scary moments in the horror film, the Guns ‘N’ Roses guitarist’s production debut had a limited theatrical release in the U.S. before quickly going to DVD and Blu-ray, where it has remained in relative obscurity ever since. Bad reviews aside, the experience afforded Slash the opportunity to make a childhood dream come true.

Slash cast Clancy Brown as Pastor Kingsman in Nothing Left to Fear. With his large frame and distinct voice, Brown seemed like an easy fit for the authoritative figure. But perhaps even more importantly for Slash, Brown is famously the voice actor for Mr. Krabs, a fictional character from the children’s cartoon, SpongeBob SquarePants. “I love SpongeBob,” Slash confessed during a 2013 appearance on Conan.

“I’m sort of an addict,” he continued. “But I didn’t know…Clancy was one of my favorite character actors since the ‘80s, and I didn’t know that he was the voice of Mr. Krabs until like a month ago. He came into my house recently, and I was starstruck a second time because my nine-year-old was there. I was like, ‘Do the voice, do the voice.’ Clancy Brown’s about seven feet tall. He’s a big, big guy. He does this voice, and you’re just like, ‘Are you kidding me? How long have you been doing that?’ ‘Since its inception.’ I was like, ‘Wow.’”

Two Years Later, the Rock ‘n’ Roller Joined in on the Nautical Nonsense

Slash isn’t necessarily the first person we’d peg as a massive SpongeBob SquarePants fan, but his hard rock aesthetic can obviously be deceiving. The guitarist has admitted multiple times that he loves watching children’s cartoons, especially the one about a talking sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea. Fortunately for Slash, his production company’s debut film wasn’t the last time he had a chance to get close to his favorite show.

In 2015, two years after Nothing Left to Fear came out to overwhelmingly poor reviews, Slash made a brief cameo in a deleted promotional video for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water. In the short commercial, Mr. Krabs is ecstatically rolling around a guitar case full of loose dollar bills and coins. As the camera pans out, it reveals that the man playing guitar by the case is the same guitarist behind iconic riffs to “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Welcome to the Jungle.”

If we had to guess, we’d say SpongeBob’s performance of “Sweet Victory” was probably what sealed the deal for Slash. That’s what did it for us, anyway.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images