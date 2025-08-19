“Freak Accident” Forces 87-Year-Old Country Legend To Cancel Grand Ole Opry Performance

“Whispering” Bill Anderson is the longest-serving member of the Grand Ole Opry. He has been an official member of the iconic show’s cast for 64 years, having kept his membership in good standing since he was inducted in 1961. Last Saturday (August 16), he was slated to perform during an Opry broadcast. Unfortunately, he had to cancel.

According to the Grand Ole Opry website, Anderson was scheduled to perform alongside fellow Opry cast members T. Graham Brown and Don Schlitz. Additionally, Monte Warden, Kylie Morgan, Jordan Davis, and Wyatt Ellis were on the roster for the evening. Many fans were worried about the program’s elder statesman after they learned that he wouldn’t stand in The Circle on Saturday.

Yesterday, Anderson took to his website to put those worries to rest.

Bill Anderson Explains His Grand Ole Opry Absence

Anderson used the “Bill’s Journal” section of his website to explain that he injured himself Thursday evening, but was already on the mend.

“Many of you have been reaching out to me and members of my team since the announcement was made that I wouldn’t be keeping my scheduled appearance on the Grand Ole Opry this past Saturday night,” Anderson wrote.

“I appreciate your concern, but I’m here to let you know I’m doing fine,” he assured his fans. “It was a freak accident where I simply twisted or tore some ligaments or muscles or something in the back of my left leg trying to climb into bed, and I fell to the floor unable to walk. I was in excruciating pain,” he explained.

Anderson explained that he had a packed weekend, and his injury forced him to miss multiple engagements. “[I] had to cancel a songwriting appointment with T. Graham Brown on Friday, the Opry on Saturday, and an appearance at the State Fair for WSM on Sunday,” he revealed. “If you know me, you know how much it bothers me to go back on any commitment I may have made,” he added.

“Thanks to a bunch of ice packs and pain pills, I’m feeling much better today,” Anderson said. “Hopefully, this will all be behind me shortly. Thanks for your thoughts and prayers, and, most of all, for caring,” he concluded.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images