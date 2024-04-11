Slash’s Les Paul Guitar ‘Jessica’ Now Available Globally

If you’re a Slash fan and a lover of everything Gibson, you’ll definitely want to check out this new guitar from the former Guns N’ Roses guitarist.

Gibson has partnered with Slash for over 30 years. Their newest collaboration is Jessica, a Les Paul Standard modeled after the guitar that Slash has been using since 1988. The collaboration involved the significant creative input of Slash and the hard work of Gibson’s luthiers.

And now, it looks like the guitar is available for purchase from authorized Gibson dealers worldwide. It might set you back $3,200, but who wouldn’t want Slash’s guitar? Come on now!

Fans of Slash, Guns N’ Roses, and Velvet Revolver are quite familiar with Jessica, which has been Slash’s main guitar for over three decades. The original Jessica is a factory second and one of several guitars that Gibson had given to Slash in the 1980s.

Jessica Collaboration Specs

The new model is based strongly on Jessica’s aesthetics, complete with a plain maple top, mahogany body, mahogany neck, and vintage neck profile. While the OG Jessica had a cherry sunburst color, Slash had the guitar refinished at some point in his career. The new rendition of the guitar has a more muted honey burst and red back finish.

The guitar features two custom Burstbucker pickups. It also features Alnico 2 magnets that have been wired to Orange Drop capacitors, plus Schaller strap locks preinstalled.

Naturally, the guitar has Slash’s signature on the truss rod cover and his iconic logo on the backside of the headstock. Fans can also get some bells and whistles with the guitar. These include a signature pick set, leather strap, multi-tool, and a hardshell case.

