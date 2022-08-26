Snoop Dogg and Eminem to Give Metaverse-Inspired Performance at Upcoming VMAs

Snoop Dogg and Eminem are scheduled to perform their new single, “From the D 2 the LBC,” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, on Aug. 28.

Under the partnership with MTV Yuga Labs, the metaverse-inspired performance will be a “first-of-its-kind performance,” inspired by the world of the “Otherside metaverse,” a virtual gaming world designed around the use of NFTs and a cryptocurrency called ApeCoin.

This will also be the first time both artists have performed at the VMAs in more than a decade. Eminem last performed in 2010, opening the show with “Not Afraid” and “Love the Way You Lie” with Rihanna, while Snoop Dogg’s last appearance was in 2005 with Diddy when both paid tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. and performed his hits “Juicy” and “Warning.”

In 1999, Eminem and Snoop last performed together on the VMAs with Dr. Dre and closed the show with Eminem’s “My Name Is” and “Guilty Conscience” along with Dre’s “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang,” featuring Snoop Dogg.

Produced by Eminem and co-written with Snoop Dogg and Luis Resto, “From the D 2 the LBC,” which earned the pair a VMA nominee for Best Hip Hop Video, is the first recorded collaboration by Eminem and Snoop in more than 20 years. The pair last appeared together on the track “Bi— Please II,” also featuring Dre, Xzibit, and Nate Dogg, off Eminem’s third album The Marshall Mathers LP in 2000.

On June 24, Eminem and Snoop Dogg performed the song live at ApeFest in New York, a festival for Bored Ape NFT holders. The music video for “From the D 2 the LBC” also featured Bored Ape–style avatars.

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg