Dr. Dre Songs Previously Released for ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Hit Public Streams

Ahead of his upcoming appearance for the February 13 Super Bowl halftime show, Dr. Dre has publicly released a half-dozen songs that were previously only listenable on the popular video game Grand Theft Auto.

The songs feature big-name rappers like Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Anderson .Paak, Nipsey Hussle and Ty Dolla $ign. See all of the songs—”Fallin Up,” “Black Privilege,” “The Scenic Route,” “Gospel,” “Diamond Mind” and “ETA”—below.

For rap fans, it’s a treat to hear the legendary producer team up with his stable of standouts. Dr. Dre has a long list of famed collaborators, from Ice Cube and Eminem to Snoop, Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar. Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar will join Dr. Dre at the Super Bowl this month.

It was previously announced that Dr. Dre would lead a number of artists at the Pepsi Halftime Show, which also includes R&B star Mary J. Blige.

The occasion will actually be the first time this collection of superstar names will appear on stage together. The Big Game is set for Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, on NBC.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” said Dr. Dre in a recent statement. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

The show was put together by the NFL, Pepsi, and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company.

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take centerfield for a performance of a lifetime,” said Jay Z in a statement. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem, and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic