Eminem & Snoop Dog Come Together on New Single with Resolved Beef

Eminem and Snoop Dog recently came together, after resolving their 2020 feud, to release a new collaborative single, “From the D 2 the LBC,” which pays homage to their respective hometowns cities.

In the song’s chorus, Eminem boasts, So put your doobies high if you reside in 213, let’s see them blunts raised / Whether you Eastside or Westside of the 313, let’s see them guns blaze. The lyrics honor Eminem’s Detroit and Snoop Dogg’s California home while also showing the two rappers putting aside their differences.

Eminem raps in the introduction how it’s been a minute / This prolly shoulda happened a while ago / Fuck it, we’re here now / though, let’s go. Their collaboration took so long because of their 2020 beef. Snoop Dogg failed to name Slim Shady, his fellow Dr. Dre protege, in his Top 10 rappers list.

An angry Eminem then replied with the track “Zeus” on his album Music To Be Murdered By: Side B. He jabbed Snoop Dogg by rapping, As far as squashing beef I’m used to people knocking me / But just not in my camp / And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be / Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me / Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me / Meh, not really (haha)/I had dog backwards.

For his part, though, Snoop Dogg did apologize to Eminem in October of 2021 in a Sirius XM interview. With, their beef now squashed the two long-time collaborators team up in the name of reconciliation for their new single.

Two also released an accompanying music video, directed by James Larese, depicting Snoop Dogg and Eminem as Bored Ape NFTs.

As for music, this single is Eminem’s second of the month as he recently released “The King and I” for Baz Luhrmann’s film, Elvis. The song mashes up Elvis’ “Jailhouse Rock” and Eminem’s sharp lyricism to make a comparison between the two artists.

Snoop Dogg, recently, released his compilation album, The Algorithm, this past fall. The album features artists like Wiz Khalifa, Usher, and Mary J. Blige. Not only did these artists feature on the album, but Snoop Dogg teamed up with Ice Cube, E-40, and Too Short for another performance by his supergroup Mt. Westmore.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images