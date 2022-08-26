HARDY & Lainey Wilson Duet on the Avenging “wait in the truck”

If there’s one thing country artists have perfected, it’s story songs. (Outside of writing boot-stompin’ singles of course.)

In a recent duet between award-winning songwriter HARDY and “Things a Man Oughta Know” singer Lainey Wilson, a dark country ballad was brought to light. HARDY and Wilson sing about the truth of a violent relationship, a swift confrontation, and the aftermath of being caught red-handed.

Well, she was bruised and broke from head to toe/ With a tear in her blood-stained shirt/ She didn’t tell the whole truth but she didn’t have to, HARDY sings, I just threw it in drive, looked in those eyes/ And I asked her where he was.

I never thought my day of justice/ Would come from a judge under a seat/ But I knew right then I’d never get hit again, Wilson responds.

Wait in the truck/ Just wait in the truck, the two then sing together.

It’s a chilling account of the battered woman’s avenging angel told via straightforward and haunting vocals from both singers. Further, “wait in the truck” was written by HARDY, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, and Renee Blair.

“The topic isn’t talked about a lot; these are things that [often] happen behind closed doors,” Wilson told in The Tennessean. “This one is going to start a conversation that a lot of people don’t want to have, but it is our job as artists to sing about things that people are [sometimes] scared to talk about… “Domestic abuse is a fragile subject, but I hope this song brings light to a situation that is more common than we’d like to admit. For the abusers, I hope this song haunts them. For the victims, I hope they know they’re not alone.”

“wait in the truck” follows HARDY’s single “SOLD OUT” and his 2021 collaborative album HIXTAPE VOL. 2. The latter featured artists like Dierks Bently, Jimmie Allen, Jon Pardi, Ashland Craft, Morgan Wallen, and others. Wilson, on the other hand, is gearing up to release her next studio album, Bell Bottom Country, due on October 28.

