Sole Album by Forgotten 1970s Supergroup Armageddon, Featuring The Yardbirds’ Keith Relf, Being Reissued on Colored Vinyl

A long-lost album by a short-lived supergroup that featured the lead singer of arguably one of the most influential British blues-rock bands of the 1960s is being reissued as a limited-edition colored-vinyl LP. Armageddon was a prog-rock band formed in 1974 by founding Yardbirds singer Keith Relf, along with drummer Bobby Caldwell, and two members of the U.K. rock group Steamhammer—guitarist Martin Pugh and bassist Louis Cennamo.

Armageddon put out a sole self-titled album in 1975. After the album was released, Relf exited the group due to health issues. Sadly, in May 1976, Keith died when he was accidentally electrocuted while playing guitar in his basement. He was 33.

Armageddon has been remastered and repackaged in a gatefold sleeve, and will be released in late December visa Deko Entertainment. The reissue, which can be pre-ordered now, is pressed on 180-gram, “atomic” red vinyl. A limited number of special bundles are available featuring a 10-by-10-inch print signed by Armageddon’s three surviving members.

About the History of Armageddon

Relf was a member of The Yardbirds from the band’s 1963 inception until its 1968 breakup. In 1969, Keith and Yardbirds drummer Jim McCarty co-founded the prog-rock group Renaissance, which also featured Cennamo.

Pugh was a founding member of the progressive blues-rock band Steamhammer, which formed in 1968. He also played guitar on Rod Stewart’s 1969 debut solo album, An Old Raincoat Won’t Ever Let You Down. Cennamo joined Steamhammer in 1971.

Relf, who had left Renaissance in 1970, produced Steamhammer’s 1972 album, Speech.

When Steamhammer broke up in 1973, Relf, Pugh, and Cennamo decided to form a new band together, and relocated to Los Angeles. There, they teamed up with Caldwell to form Armageddon.

Caldwell had been a founding member of the supergroup Captain Beyond. He also had recorded with Johnny Winter and Rick Derringer.

Statements from Armageddon’s Surviving Members

Caldwell, Pugh, and Cennamo all issued statements regarding the rerelease of the Armageddon album.

“It was a great pleasure to have written and worked on the Armageddon album with the late Keith Relf, Martin Pugh, and Louis Cenamo, some of the finest players in England!” Caldwell said. “We had a lot of fun, and we are delighted to see the album being re-issued by Deko Entertainment. We hope you enjoy it. Many thanks! Best Wishes.”

Pugh shared, “I am thrilled that Deko is recognizing the 50th anniversary of Armageddon with this timely release of the vinyl. Keith, Louis and myself flew out from London following a dream, when we arrived in Hollywood, met and jammed with Bobby, the dream came true.”

Cennamo added, “Armageddon, our supergroup that nearly was and now just might always be!”

Armageddon Track List:

Side A

“Buzzard” “Silver Tightrope” “Paths and Planes and Future Gains”

Side B

“Last Stand Before” “Basking in the White of the Midnight Sun”: a) “Warning Coming On,” b) “Basking in the White of the Midnight Sun,” c) “Brother Ego,” d) “Basking in the White of the Midnight Sun (Reprise)”

(Courtesy of Deko Entertainment)