Mariah Carey Celebrates “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Breaking No. 1 Record

Mariah Carey might be the voice behind songs like “Emotions”, “Fantasy”, and “Touch My Body”, but no matter hit – nothing compares to “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” For any singer, getting to become a holiday tradition is a major milestone that only a few achieve. Bing Crosby received the title “Mr. Christmas” thanks to his holiday classics. And unofficially called the “Queen of Christmas”, Carey tightened her grip on the holiday as her classic broke the record for longest-running No. 1 single in the US.

Videos by American Songwriter

While simply enjoying the holiday season with family and friends, Carey embraced an early Christmas present when her 1994 classic song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. That marked the song’s 20th week in the top spot. And for those wanting the math, the achievement came 31 years after the song hit the airwaves.

Celebrating the moment, Carey posted a picture of herself wearing an outfit inspired by the holiday. She also held a gold torch. She wrote in the caption, “Humbly taking back the torch!! 20 weeks at #1… I’m so grateful.”

[RELATED: Mariah Carey to Take the World Stage at Olympics Opening Ceremony]

Mariah Carey Crosses Two Billion Streams

Among the over 220 million albums Carey has sold throughout her career, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” became one of the best-selling Christmas songs of all time in the US. According to the Associated Press, the song is so popular, it has accumulated royalty earnings of over $100 million.

Going beyond the number, “All I Want for Christmas is You” also landed Carey in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress. Not knowing how long her song would hold the top spot, the singer was happy to add her voice to the holiday. “I don’t know […] At a certain point it’s not Christmas anymore, and you know, well, but I love it.”

On YouTube, the music video for the song surpassed 834 million views. On Spotify, it crossed two billion streams. And while a Christmas song, fans admitted to hitting play in November. “It’s November, which means the gates have been opened and this song will be on full volume for every single day!”

What began as a festive release has become a generational tradition, proving that some songs don’t just top the charts – they define the holidays themselves.

(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)