Rick Astley Reissuing 1988 Album ‘Hold Me in Your Arms’

Rick Astley is celebrating the anniversary of one of his biggest albums.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

On May 12, Astley is releasing the remastered deluxe edition of his sophomore album, Hold Me in Your Arms. The album will be reissued in blue vinyl, as well as a two-CD deluxe edition, and on digital platforms. The first CD features a reimagined version of the hit single “She Wants to Dance With Me” and an R&B rendition of “Giving Up on Love.” Astley is also breathing new life into the title track by releasing two versions, a reimagined one and the extended mix. The second disc features a variety of remixes, instrumentals, and pop and R&B extended versions of the tracklist.

Originally released in November 1988, Hold Me in Your Arms features the lead single “She Wants to Dance With Me,” marking the first single that Astley wrote himself. The song was a top 10 hit in multiple countries, reaching No. 6 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles chart in his native England. He also wrote the title track and single “Giving Up on Love,” the latter of which hit No. 11 on the Billboard Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks.

The final single was a cover of The Temptations’ “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” which peaked at No. 16 on the Adult Contemporary chart. The album itself climbed to the top 20 on the Billboard 200 and the top 10 on the UK Albums chart. It’s been certified gold in the U.S. by the RIAA for sales of more than 500,000 copies.

Hold Me in Your Arms built upon Astley’s success created by his wildly popular 1987 debut single, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” which was a worldwide hit. It reached No. 1 in multiple countries such as the Billboard Hot 100 and Dance Club Songs charts in the U.S., the UK Singles chart, South Africa, New Zealand, and more, solidifying itself as Astley’s signature hit.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images