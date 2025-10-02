“Something’s Coming”: Beloved Oklahoma Music Venue Stirs Up Fans Nearly a Decade After Closing Its Doors

For 25 years, the Wormy Dog Saloon showcased up-and-coming Oklahoma red dirt country artists, first in Stillwater and then in Oklahoma City. Fans could count on stellar performances from artists like Cross Canadian Ragweed, Brandon Jenkins, and The Great Divide. Then, Oklahoma City’s go-to red dirt venue announced in April 2017 that it was permanently closing its doors. On Wednesday (Oct. 1)—exactly one year to the day after Cross Canadian Ragweed first hinted at a reunion—the Wormy Dog Saloon also got fans buzzing with a cryptic social media post.

“Boys and girls from Oklahoma… something’s coming!” read a Facebook post from the venue.

Considering the previous Facebook post came in August 2018, it didn’t take long to get the rumor mill swirling. “Is it finally happening? Is the Wormy Dog Saloon reopening,” one fan wondered on Twitter. “Man I miss this place & the music and memories made in this place.”

Is it finally happening? Is the Wormy Dog Saloon reopening. Posted on their FB page today. Man I miss this place & the music and memories made in this place. #reddirt #wormydogsaloon #Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/AJTM7DrbGb — Tony Bowman (@tbowman88) October 1, 2025

Is the Wormy Dog Saloon Returning to OKC?

First opening its doors in 1992, the Wormy Dog Saloon eventually outgrew its Stillwater venue and relocated to downtown Oklahoma City in 2003.

For 14 years, the Bricktown building—leased by Levelland Productions—was a hotspot for Oklahoma City’s red dirt country scene. Over time, however, the Wormy Dog Saloon became the smallest venue in Levelland Productions’ portfolio. In December 2016, the OKC-based production company informed the property’s owner, Brewer Entertainment, that they would not renew their lease.

Brent Brewer, president of Brewer Entertainment, told the Journal Record that he expected to see the building leased “fairly quickly.” However, that doesn’t appear to have ever come to fruition.

Learning the news on Facebook, some fans pointed out a possible connection to Wormy Dog mainstay Cross Canadian Ragweed. Exactly a year earlier, the “Boys From Oklahoma” announced a “one-night only” reunion after splitting in 2010. However, they ended up adding multiple shows. “A second year of an exclusive, one night only show, that happened four times last year…” mused one Facebook user.

Others, though, were excited to hear any news at all from the bygone music staple. “Wormy Dog popping up on my news feed was not on my 2025 bingo card, but I’m here for it!!! LFG,” another fan enthused on Facebook.

Featured image by Brent Fuchs/Journal Record