Watch The Who’s Emotional Goodbye at Their Last American Show

Since forming in the early 1960s, The Who produced hit songs like “Baba O’Riley”, “Who Are You”, and “Behind Blue Eyes.” The band not only released a dozen studio albums but also received the chance to helm the Super Bowl halftime show. And to add to their legendary status, The Who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. Having crossed almost every major milestone in the band’s career, The Who recently took the stage one last time to say goodbye.

On Wednesday night, Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey performed at the Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California. Although having performed hundreds of concerts before, this concert was special as it marked their final North American concert. When first announcing The Song is Over concerts a few months ago, the band detailed why they would not take the show to Europe or the UK. “I’ve got to say, touring America is a damn sight easier than touring the UK. For some reason or another, the UK has decided to make it as difficult as possible to go from A to B. In America, you seem to want to make it as easy as possible.”

The Who Could Still Have Some “Stuff” Up Their Sleeve

With both Daltrey and Townshend in their 80s, the two performers opted to celebrate the legacy of The Who without much stress. And for fans in California, they watched what could be the final performance from The Who when Townshend and Daltrey covered “Tea & Theatre.”

Ending the song, Townshend addressed the crowd, thanking them for their ongoing support over the decades. “That’s what it is. To what we know as the Who, it’s goodbye. What Roger and I will get up to next, who knows? If we last any longer, I’m sure we’ll get up to all kinds of mischief, We’ll do stuff together, I’m sure sharing some stuff, all kinds bits and pieces. But for this kind of thing, it’s goodbye. And you were last!”

While the future remained uncertain for The Who, Daltrey looked back on the band’s legacy and how much they accomplished over the years. Thankful for every single moment, he concluded, “Thank you so much for coming out, thank you so much for your support over all the years, it means so much to us. It was every band’s dream in the ’60s to make it in America, and thanks to you guys, you made it happen for us. Thank you so much!”

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)