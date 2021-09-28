Songs by Absent Friends & Heroes

In loving memory of Mark Humphreys, Zak Nilsson, Don Heffington, Sandy Ross, Jerry Burgan, Terry Vreeland, Mac Davis, D. Whitney Quinn, Michael Smith, Duane Thorin, Maureena Danicar, P.F. Sloan & John Prine
The list of great and beloved songwriters we’ve lost recently, and in the past year, is a long one. All of them dreamed of writing songs that would outlive them, and all succeeded. Some are known and loved in the world beyond our songwriting communit; some are not but beloved to those of us who knew them, did gigs with them, and more. All of them touched us with their spirit and their songs; All of them are missed all the time. The world without them isn’t the same.
Yet their spirits survive as the songwriter intended, in the songs they wrote and recorded and left behind.
These songs are shared today In tuneful memory of our friends and fellow songwriters, with love and gratitude.
Mark Humphreys, “Jesus Christ, Joe Walsh and I” from The River Road TROUGH RECORDS, 2002 .
Zak Nilsson, “Bigger Man,” Written by Zak Nilsson for his dad Harry, performed live at at The 4th Annual Harry Nilsson Tribute Singalong Concert at Molly Malones, Los Angeles, June 20, 2019 produced by Todd Lawrence Zak Nilsson – lead vocal Jason Berk – piano Video by Christinna Guzman Edited by Nick Guzman www.nguzman.com Additional video footage from the documentary, Who Is Harry Nilsson (And Why Is Everybody Talkin’ About Him)? .
Don Heffington, “Fired Again.” Live at McCabes, Santa Monica, California April 24, 2016 Written by Don Heffington & Sebastian Steinberg. Benmont Tench, Piano. Tim Young, Electric Guitar. Sebastian Steinberg, Bass. Greg Leisz, Pedal Steel. Multi-Track Mixed by Sheldon Gomberg. Video Cameras & Editing by Wayne Griffith & Sam Epstein. Live and Multi-Track audio by Wayne Griffith .
Sandy Ross, “All Of My Heroes Sang The Blues” with Jeff Gold on guitar Written by Sandy Ross The Coffee Gallery Backstage, Altadena, California 2012 .
Jerry Burgan of We Five, “You Were On My Mind” With Debbie Burgan by Sylvia Fricker .
Terry Vreeland, “Reasons Why” with Tim Tedrow, his musical partner, on mandolin & vocals and Joey Vreeland, his daughter, vocals at Robert Morgan Fisher’s Folktacular, 2008 Santa Monica, California .
Mac Davis, “In The Ghetto” By Mac Davis From Song Painter, 1972 .
D. Whitney Quinn, “When I Get To Heaven” by D. Whitney Quinn with Dave Morrison Kulak’s Woodshed, Los Angeles .
Michael Smith, “Spoon River” by Michael Smith August 1997 Live at the Brotherly Love Benefit Concert The Prairie Center For The Arts, Schaumburg Illinois For Eric Kinkel’s sister Linda Kinkel who suffered from MS. .
P.F. Sloan, “Secret Agent Man” Written by P. F. Sloan Live at St James’s Church, Piccadilly, London, June 23, 2014 .
Duane Thorin, “The Great Mandella” Written by Peter Yarrow with Tonya Smyth & & Michael Arcoangelo (Duane’s fellow Soul Rustler) Performed in memory of Mary Travers at the Coffee Gallery, Altadena, California September 23, 2009 .
Maureena Danicar, “Runaway” by Maureena Danicar From the album Like The Sun Released 2020 .
John Prine, “Souvenirs” by John Prine With Steve Goodman . .