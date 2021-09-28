Songs by Absent Friends & Heroes





In loving memory of Mark Humphreys,

Zak Nilsson, Don Heffington, Sandy Ross, Jerry Burgan, Terry Vreeland, Mac Davis,

D. Whitney Quinn, Michael Smith,

Duane Thorin, Maureena Danicar, P.F. Sloan

& John Prine

The list of great and beloved songwriters we’ve lost recently, and in the past year, is a long one. All of them dreamed of writing songs that would outlive them, and all succeeded. Some are known and loved in the world beyond our songwriting communit; some are not but beloved to those of us who knew them, did gigs with them, and more. All of them touched us with their spirit and their songs; All of them are missed all the time. The world without them isn’t the same.



Yet their spirits survive as the songwriter intended, in the songs they wrote and recorded and left behind.



These songs are shared today In tuneful memory of our friends and fellow songwriters, with love and gratitude.







Mark Humphreys, “Jesus Christ, Joe Walsh and I”

from The River Road

TROUGH RECORDS, 2002

Zak Nilsson, “Bigger Man,”

Written by Zak Nilsson for his dad Harry, performed live at at

The 4th Annual Harry Nilsson Tribute Singalong Concert

at Molly Malones, Los Angeles, June 20, 2019

produced by Todd Lawrence

Zak Nilsson – lead vocal

Jason Berk – piano

Video by Christinna Guzman

Edited by Nick Guzman

www.nguzman.com

Additional video footage from the documentary, Who Is Harry Nilsson (And Why Is Everybody Talkin’ About Him)?

Don Heffington, “Fired Again.”

Live at McCabes, Santa Monica, California April 24, 2016

Written by Don Heffington & Sebastian Steinberg.

Benmont Tench, Piano.

Tim Young, Electric Guitar.

Sebastian Steinberg, Bass.

Greg Leisz, Pedal Steel.

Multi-Track Mixed by Sheldon Gomberg.

Video Cameras & Editing by Wayne Griffith & Sam Epstein.

Live and Multi-Track audio by Wayne Griffith

Sandy Ross, “All Of My Heroes Sang The Blues”

with Jeff Gold on guitar

Written by Sandy Ross

The Coffee Gallery Backstage,

Altadena, California

2012

Jerry Burgan of We Five, “You Were On My Mind”

With Debbie Burgan

by Sylvia Fricker

Terry Vreeland, “Reasons Why”

with Tim Tedrow, his musical partner, on mandolin & vocals

and Joey Vreeland, his daughter, vocals

at Robert Morgan Fisher’s Folktacular, 2008

Santa Monica, California

Mac Davis, “In The Ghetto”

By Mac Davis

From Song Painter, 1972

D. Whitney Quinn, “When I Get To Heaven”

by D. Whitney Quinn

with Dave Morrison

Kulak’s Woodshed, Los Angeles

Michael Smith, “Spoon River”

by Michael Smith

August 1997

Live at the Brotherly Love Benefit Concert

The Prairie Center For The Arts, Schaumburg Illinois

For Eric Kinkel’s sister Linda Kinkel who suffered from MS.

P.F. Sloan, “Secret Agent Man”

Written by P. F. Sloan

Live at St James’s Church, Piccadilly, London,

June 23, 2014

Duane Thorin, “The Great Mandella”

Written by Peter Yarrow

with Tonya Smyth &

& Michael Arcoangelo (Duane’s fellow Soul Rustler)

Performed in memory of Mary Travers

at the Coffee Gallery, Altadena, California

September 23, 2009

Maureena Danicar, “Runaway”

by Maureena Danicar

From the album Like The Sun

Released 2020

John Prine, “Souvenirs”

by John Prine

With Steve Goodman

.