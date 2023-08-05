5 Songs You Didn’t Know Ruston Kelly Wrote

With the release of his 2018 debut album, Dying Star, singer/songwriter Ruston Kelly offered listeners an uncensored look at his struggles with addiction. His raw lyricism, tinged with dark humor, forged a deep connection with listeners with a love for authentic storytelling.

Before he made his mark as a solo artist, the South Carolina native inked a deal with BMG Nashville, where he began penning songs for other artists. His talents attracted artists from various genres who put their unique spin on his compositions.

Earlier this year, Kelly released his reflective third album, The Weakness, which taps into his journey through recovery from substance abuse, the complicated process of divorce, and his work towards self-acceptance.

Take a look at five stellar songs written by Ruston Kelly for other artists that showcase his creative versatility:

1. “Nashville Without You,” Tim McGraw

Co-written with Kyle Jacobs and Joe Leathers, country hitmaker McGraw recorded this imagery-filled love song for his 2013 album, Two Lanes of Freedom. The track marked a pivotal point in Kelly’s career as a songwriter and still stands as one of his most high-profile cuts.

2. “Love Is So Easy,” Hayes Carll

Texas singer/songwriter Hayes Carll teamed up with Kelly to pen this romantic story song, which Carll included on his fifth studio album, Lovers and Leavers.

3. “Friend Like Me,” Betty Who

Kelly again shows off his creative range with “Friend Like Me,” co-written with producer Jarrad K and Jessica Newham, better known by her stage name Betty Who. The steamy pop track is the final track from the Australian hitmaker’s 2018 EP, Betty, Pt.1.

4. “Don’t Be Alarmed,” Amanda Shires

Celebrated singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amanda Shires joined forces with Kelly and Liz Rose to pen this stirring plea to a lover on the edge of leaving. The emotionally-charged tune became one of ten tracks on Shires’ powerful, autobiographical 2022 album Take It Like a Man.

5. “Front Row Seat,” Josh Abbott Band

Texas country outfit Josh Abbott Band selected this Kelly co-write with Brian Davis as the title track for their fourth studio album, released in 2014. “Front Row Seat” is a pure country love song celebrating the little sparks that can ignite between two people together.

