Cheryl Strayed is the bestselling author of Brave Enough and Torch, and the memoir Wild, which was made into a movie starring Reese Witherspoon. She’s also the voice behind the beloved advice column “Dear Sugar,” which was collected in Tiny, Beautiful Things.

Cheryl is also one of songwriter Maia Sharp‘s favorite writers. Maia’s songs have been covered by Cher, Trisha Yearwood, Bonnie Raitt, and the Chicks, and she releases her own music as well. Her newest single is “Whatever We Are,” and for an upcoming live online SongWriter show on Sunday (Oct 25, 2020) she wrote a brand new song in response to a letter from “Dear Sugar.”

Before the show, Cheryl, Maia, and I talked writing, Bonnie Raitt fandom, and the utility of art in a heartbreaking world.

SongWriter is a podcast of stories and “answer songs,” featuring Mary Gauthier, Joyce Carol Oates, Roxane Gay, Gary Shteyngart, Susan Orlean, Toshi Reagon, and many others. You can subscribe wherever you get podcasts.