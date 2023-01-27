Sophie B. Hawkins is “Better Off Without You”

Sophie B. Hawkins is back with a new single, a renewed power, and a message: She’s “Better Off Without You.”

The smokey-voiced “Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover” songstress is bringing all the anti-Valentine’s Day vibes with her moody, but triumphant new song. With bitingly confident lyrics like, I’m better off without you / I’m really doing fine / My whole life was about you / and now I’m finding mine, the singer has taken back her power and is re-homing her misplaced love within on “Better Off Without You.”

“This song is cathartic and so true,” Hawkins said of the single in a statement. “Betrayal and grief can wake you up to stop giving your power away and start fighting for yourself, your life. It’s not about the other person, it’s about you.”

“Better Off Without You” is the follow-up single to “Love Yourself,” a song that has helped usher in a new musical chapter for the star.

“The change has come,” the songwriter recalled telling herself on the night she wrote the previously released track. Raw and poetic, “Love Yourself” asks just that of its listener, to accept oneself and celebrate the journey to self-love.

In a recent interview with American Songwriter, Hakwins described feeling a change in every part of her after she wrote “Love Yourself,” saying a shift took place in her spirit, and in her psyche. A voice in her head was telling her to “love yourself,” Hawkins said. “It’s really rebellious, in a way, to love yourself.” She has taken up that rebellion and planted it, like a seed, in everything she has done. “I took the leap and it has forever lasted and changed my consciousness.”

More new music from Hawkins is on the way, expected to culminate in an album this spring. For now, check out “Better Off Without You,” below.

Photo by Nigel Dick / Press Here Productions