Luke Combs Shares More Details on Forthcoming Album ‘Gettin’ Old’

Luke Combs has revealed new details on his forthcoming album.

Merely seven months since his three-time Grammy-nominated LP, Growin’ Up, Combs has announced its companion album, Gettin’ Old. The 18-track project is set to drop on March 24. To celebrate the news, Combs shared the project’s title track, “Grown’ Up and Gettin’ Old.“

“This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now,” Combs said of the new LP in a press release. “One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through.

“It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy,” he continues. “Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old is Combs’ fourth full-length album.

Combs, who is nominated for Best Country Album (Growin’ Up), Best Country Song (“Doin’ This”) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Outrunnin’ Your Memory” with Miranda Lambert) at the upcoming Grammy Awards, is also set to perform during the ceremony. The Grammy Awards air February 5 on CBS.

Combs is also set for a world tour beginning in March. Those dates are below.

LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR 2023

March 25—Arlington, TX—AT&T Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 1—Indianapolis, IN—Lucas Oil Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 15—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 22—Detroit, MI—Ford Field* (SOLD OUT)

April 29—Pittsburgh, PA—Acrisure Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 6—Chicago, IL—Soldier Field* (SOLD OUT)

May 13—Minneapolis, MN—U.S. Bank Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 20—Boise, ID—Albertsons Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 27—Vancouver, BC—BC Place* (SOLD OUT)

June 3—Edmonton, AB—Commonwealth Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 10—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 17—St. Louis, MO—Busch Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 8—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 15—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 22—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 29—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field* (SOLD OUT)

August 9—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 11—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 12—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 16—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 17—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 19—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 20—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 23—Adelaide, Australia—Adelaide Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 26—Perth, Australia—RAC Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

September 30—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 1—Stockholm, Sweden—Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 4—Copenhagen, Denmark—Forum Black Box (SOLD OUT)

October 6—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena

October 7—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)

October 8—Paris, France—La Cigale (SOLD OUT)

October 10—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall

October 11—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

October 13—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 14—Belfast, N. Ireland—SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 16—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 17—Manchester, England—AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 19—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 20—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb

+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images