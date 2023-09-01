Speedy Ortiz Play Tiny Desk Concert Prior to ‘Rabbit Rabbit’ Release

In promotion of their upcoming fourth studio album, Rabbit Rabbit, indie rock band Speedy Ortiz participated in NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series, where they played a four-song set. The setlist included one song from the new album called “Scabs,” as well as a few of the band’s familiar tracks including “The Graduates,” “Lucky 88,” and “Plough.” Rabbit Rabbit was released today (September 1) through Wax Nine.

Seven musicians performed at the Tiny Desk concert, including Speedy Ortiz core quartet: Sadie Dupuis, Andy Molholt, Audrey Zee Whitesides, and Joey Doubek. Devin McKnight, Darl Ferm, and Camellia Hartman joined them. The band revealed during the set that they were originally invited to play a Tiny Desk concert in 2013, and 10 years later, the band finally took NPR up on their invitation.

In a caption on YouTube written by NPR Music’s Stephen Thompson, the band’s legacy is briefly broken down. “Now, Speedy Ortiz is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its debut album, Major Arcana — and finally making good on that offer to come back another time, though it should be noted that Dupuis’ side project Sad13 did play a killer Tiny Desk (home) concert back in 2020,” the caption states.

“But this set stands as a definitive Speedy Ortiz time capsule, bringing together band members of the past and present while capturing one song from each of the group’s four albums: “The Graduates” (from 2015’s Foil Deer), “Scabs” (from the new Rabbit Rabbit), “Lucky 88” (from 2018’s Twerp Verse) and “Plough” (from Major Arcana),” the caption continues. “It’s truly a performance 10 years in the making, not to mention an ideal showcase for the band’s wiry, eternally quotable charm. Even the stuffed bunnies seem impressed.” The Tiny Desk concert was uploaded to YouTube on August 31.

During a recent interview with Uproxx, Speedy Ortiz’s lead vocalist Sadie Dupuis discussed one of her biggest influences: Sylvia Plath. “I go through phases of influence and frequently compound a lot of small nods to different inspirations within songs,” Dupuis said.

“But Sylvia Plath’s poetry was one of the first major influences on my writing, and the biography Red Comet by Heather Clark wound up directly inspiring a couple songs’ lyrics on this record,” Dupuis continued. “I like being able to chart how an author’s work has affected me differently over the course of a few decades — whether that’s my poetry as a teenager, or how reading about Plath’s life as an artist gave me some context on my own.”

