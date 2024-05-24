Spotify House Celebrating 5 Years at CMA Fest with Star-Studded Lineup

CMA Fest is coming up fast, and Spotify House is returning to Nashville’s Ole Red venue for another year of both high-profile and emerging performances. Spotify House is also celebrating five years at the music festival, and has gathered an amazing lineup of artists for the occasion.

Spotify House at Ole Red will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m. from Thursday, June 6 to Saturday, June 8. The shows are free and open to the public, but space is limited so be sure to get there early to see your favorite artists.

The Mainstage lineup includes Ashley McBryde, BRELAND, Brett Young, Brian Kelley, Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Koe Wetzel, Lady A, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, Midland, Mitchell Tenpenny, Old Dominion, Parker McCollum, and Tyler Hubbard.

Other artists also performing at Spotify House include Avery Anna, Corey Kent, Danielle Bradbery, Dylan Gossett, Ella Langley, Graham Barham, Lauren Watkins, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Mason Ramsey, Matt Schuster, Michael Warren, Owen Riegling, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, Sam Barber, and Tucker Wetmore.

More artists will be added as the dates draw closer. Additionally, Lily Rose and Cassie DiLaura will serve as hosts for all three days.

Spotify House to Light Up CMA Fest with Talented Emerging Artists

Spotify House is also bringing a handful of emerging artists to CMA Fest during their showcase who have been making headlines in the country music world this year. Wyatt Flores will take the main stage for the first time after debuting at the Fresh Finds Rooftop last year. Shaboozey will also perform, following two features on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter and a hit single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

Tanner Adell was also featured on a Cowboy Carter track, “Blackbiird,” and will showcase her soulful country sound at Spotify House. Lastly, Dasha will be taking the stage following her hit song “Austin.”

Check out the full lineup and schedule below, as well as the Spotify House at CMA Fest 2024 playlist here.

