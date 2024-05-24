Celine Dion Admits She Almost “Died” Due To Stiff Person Syndrome

When it comes to Celine Dion, there is a reason the singer is referred to as the “Queen of Power Ballads.” Releasing songs like “The Power of Love”, “To Love You More”, and “My Heart Will Go On”, the icon sold a staggering 200 million albums worldwide. Holding countless awards over her four decades in music, the singer took a step away from the spotlight when diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022. Although making a few appearances since then, the hitmaker recently discussed her struggles and how she almost died.

Speaking with Hoda Kotb about the autoimmune disease, the host explained to fans, “Céline Dion at some point – she is now much better – but, at some point, she almost died, which is something that she says, and it was a scary time.” Kotb added, “She was diagnosed with a terrible disease and, at one point, she wondered if she was going to make it, whether she was going to live through it. A lot of people are wondering what happened, what was wrong.”

Celine Dion Shares Her Struggles In New Documentary

With Stiff Person Syndrome causing muscle stiffness and painful spasms, Dion opened up about her ongoing issues in the new documentary I Am: Celine Dion. “When your voice brings you joy, you’re the best of yourself. I need my instrument. I’m working hard every day, but I have to admit it’s a struggle. I miss it so much. If I can’t run I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. But I won’t stop.”

Although Dion continues to focus on her recovery before returning to the stage, fans rallied around her with comments reading, “Celine is and ALWAYS WILL BE my all-time favorite singer! I pray the Lord gives mercy on this awful disease she has. I feel like you are my sister when I sing with you! Stay strong like we know you are sweet lady… remember it’s ok to lean on your friends ( oh how I wish we were real friends).. Stay humble and sweet because that why we love you.”

For fans of Dion, they can watch the new documentary, available to stream on Amazon Prime on June 25.

