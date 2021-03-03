Over the last 12 months, the industry has been hit hard. Many of music’s most treasured venues have shuttered, never to reopen, and musicians across the board have been forced to adapt to life without touring—their primary source of income in the streaming age. As part of an initiative with MusiCares, in partnership with Taylor Guitars, Nettwerk and NAMM Foundation, 54 artists have come together to celebrate the healing power of music.

“I Know What Love Us,” written by indie/folk band Good Old War’s Keith Goodwin and co-produced with Taylor Guitars lead Jay Parkin and audio engineer Gabriel O’Brien, boasts a superstar lineup. Artists include Jason Mraz, KT Tunstall, Zac Brown, Daniel Donato, Chris Conley, Alana Springsteen, Brian Colins, The Clark Family, Damian DeRobbio, Pam Chung, Simone Parkin, Thunderstorm Artis, Tolan Shaw, Andy Lund, and Ai Fujimori, among many others. Check out the full roster and find additional info here.

“During lockdown, one of the most challenging things for me was trying to adapt to not having my friends around to play music with,” Goodwin shared. “This project really helped keep me focused on making music when everything else in life had changed so drastically. I’m grateful for this opportunity to connect and collaborate with such great artists and for a good cause. We are all lucky to be able to share our love of music together.”

I’m not afraid of what comes my way / I’ll be okay just thinking ’bout you, a choir of voices sing in unison. And every day will be a celebration / I know what love is because of you.

The emotional punch arrives with the chorus, poignantly highlighting our collective longing for that very first live show, post-pandemic. Now we’re dancing in this dangerous world / Holding roses from the garden / And you sway with me like the wind in the trees, singing / ‘When this is over, we’ll all be together.’

Musically, Parkin sought to marry the vibe of The Beatles’ classic 1968 hit “Hey Jude” and 1985 benefit single “We Are the World,” which featured everyone from Michael Jackson to Cyndi Lauper. “This was always about supporting musicians and bringing people together,” offered Parkin. “Once we started reaching out to the music community and began to get the parts back, we started to see how the pieces all fit together to create an anthem of hope for 2021.”

All proceeds from sales and streaming benefit MusiCaries, an organization founded by the Recording Academy 20 years ago to uplift music industry employees and their families through monetary aid during emergencies and various other resources.