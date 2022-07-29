Stabbing Westward Singer Christopher Hall Diagnosed with Throat Cancer

Stabbing Westward vocalist Christopher Hall has revealed that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer. The industrial band, which recently released their fifth album Chasing Ghosts, their first new album in 20 years, was forced to halt their tour while the singer receives treatment.

“I’d like to apologize to everyone who made travel plans to see us in August and September,” wrote Hall on Facebook on July 27. “We’ve had to put those shows on hold while I deal with a serious health issue. I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. Prognosis is really good, but it’s going to involve a couple of surgeries and six to eight weeks of chemo and radiation.”

He added, “So, unfortunately, I won’t be singing anytime soon. I’m hoping to be feeling more human by Halloween and have my voice back by Christmas.”

The band, featuring founding members Hall original members Hall and keyboardist Walter Flakus, recently released Chasing Ghosts, their first full-length album since the release of Stabbing Westward in 2001, and more recent 2020 EPs, Dead and Gone, featuring new material, and Halloween Hymns, a collection of covers.

Photo: COP International / Record Label