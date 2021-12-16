Pistol Annies’ Ashley Monroe Completes Cancer Treatment

Ashley Monroe just completed her cancer treatment, following a months-long battle with a rare form of blood cancer.

The 35-year-old country music shared a touching video on Instagram of her hugging medical workers at the hospital where she had her last chemotherapy treatment.

“Ring a ling a ling a ding dong ding,” Monroe wrote. “My last chemo is done! Merry Christmas everyone. Thank you for praying for me. I felt them more than you know.”

Monroe added, ”I’ve never been more thankful. Ready to come back like never before in 2022!”

The Pistols Annies singer first revealed that she was diagnosed with Waldenström macroglobulinemia, a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma also known as lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma, in July of 2021 and began chemotherapy treatments shortly afterward.

Initially, Monroe didn’t think anything of her health until her red blood cell count continued to drop. Waldenström macroglobulinemia cells typically form in bone marrow, according to the American Cancer Society, “where they can crowd out the normal cells that make the different types of blood cells.”

Monroe, along with her Pistol Annies bandmates Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley recently released their first Christmas album Hell of a Holiday in October. “We couldn’t be happier we got to make a Christmas Album,” said the trio in a statement. “Once we finally surrendered and let the Christmas songwriting spirit take over, we were so inspired and felt that magic on every single one of these songs. We hope to be a part of so many people’s Christmas memories for years to come.”

Pistols Annies recently performed a special “Pistol Annies Hell of a Holiday Special” hosted by Blair Garner, broadcast on the group’s Facebook page. The performance helped raise funds for the Music Health Alliance.

Photo: Warner Music