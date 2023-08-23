Stephen Marley’s ‘Old Soul’ Album to Feature Eric Clapton, Ziggy Marley

Stephen Marley will unveil a new album called Old Soul on September 15. The album will feature guest appearances by Eric Clapton, Bob Weir, Jack Johnson, Ziggy Marley, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Buju Banton, and Slightly Stoopid. The album is currently available for pre-order and will be available as a limited edition double vinyl, CD, and on digital.

Ahead of the project’s release, Marley has dropped a single titled “Cool As The Breeze.” Two months ago, the musician released “Old Soul,” which serves as an ode to Stephen Marley’s legendary father Bob Marley. The lyrics for the album’s title track read April 1972, my mom and poppa brought me through… back then I was the favorite, so they say/ I’m an old soul, living in the body of a 9-year-old / Guess I’ve been here before.

The younger Marley discussed his style in a press statement. “You have to be true to yourself. I refuse to be put into any category. I am inspired by everything,” Marley said. “So if I feel like I want to play some jazz music, I will go play some jazz music. Who dig it, dig it.”

Marley further opened up about what audiences should expect from the new album. “We definitely did want some different sounds. We never want to come with the same ray ray ray,” Marley said. “We try to make some of them something you can’t really identify. Ah just music.”

To promote the upcoming album, Marley will be embarking on the Old Soul Tour -Unplugged 2023. The tour will begin with a concert at The Vogue Theatre in Indianapolis on September 8 and will conclude with a show at Center Stage in Atlanta on October 22. The tour will also stop in Minneapolis, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and many more. Mike Love will serve as the opening act during some of the shows.

Check out the official track list for Old Soul below.

STEPHEN MARLEY: OLD SOUL [Digital, CD & 2LP]

1. “Don’t You Believe”

2. “Cool As The Breeze”

3. “Cast The First Stone” – Feat. Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

4. “Thanks We Get (Do Fi Dem)” – Feat. Buju Banton

5. “Don’t Let Me Down”

6. “Georgia On My Mind”

7. “Let The Children Play”

8. “Old Soul”

9. “There’s A Reward” – Feat. Ziggy Marley

10. “This Time”

11. “These Foolish Things (Reminds Me Of You)”

12. “I Shot The Sheriff” – Feat. Eric Clapton

13. “Standing In Love” – Feat. Slightly Stoopid

14. “Winding Roads” – Feat. Jack Johnson and Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros.

