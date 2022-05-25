Steven Tyler Checks into Rehab, Aerosmith’s Upcoming Vegas Residency Postponed

Aerosmith lead singer and co-founder Steven Tyler has voluntarily checked into rehab.

The move comes after a recent relapse, music outlets have reported. And as a result, Aerosmith has postponed the band’s upcoming residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the band wrote on its Instagram account. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being.

“We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.

“Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.

“If you purchased your tickets via Ticketmaster, you will be refunded and will receive an email shortly with details, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for information on refunds.”

As of today, Aerosmith is still slated to perform in September for headlining gigs at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, as well as a show at Fenway Park in the band’s hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

Check out more info regarding the band’s shows here via Ticketmaster.