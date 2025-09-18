Watch Slash and Steven Tyler Team up With Joe Perry for Epic “Walk This Way” Performance at Hollywood Bowl

Although the opening act of a concert focused on getting the crowd excited for the main performance, Joe Perry proved his stardom on Wednesday, September 17th, when he took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl. While the first night on the Who’s The Song Is Over Farewell Tour, Perry appeared to steal the show when he took the stage with none other than Steven Tyler and Slash.

For Tyler, his career took a drastic turn when he injured his vocal cords. At the time, Aerosmith was on the road for their farewell tour. But given the seriousness of Tyler’s injury, the band sadly announced their retirement from touring. Although fans were heartbroken by the news, Tyler still had a few performances left. Back in July, he took the stage at the Back to the Beginning concert. And just a few weeks ago, he paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the MTV VMAs. And while dealing with vocal cord issues, he appeared in prime shape.

Since Aerosmith retired from the road, Perry continued to perform with his own band. And leading up to his set at the Hollywood Bowl, rumors suggested Tyler might join. Well, that rumor became fact when the two teamed up for the hit song “Walk This Way.” Not skipping a beat, Tyler appeared to love every second on the stage.

Joe Perry Welcomes Slash To The Stage For “Mama Kin”

Hitting every note and rocking the stage, Tyler didn’t stop with just “Walk This Way.” Soaking in the atmosphere of the Hollywood Bowl, he also covered “Train Kept A-Rollin.”

Tyler wasn’t the only surprise of the night. While only performing a few songs, Perry had another legend backstage. Once again surprising fans, Perry introduced legendary guitarist Slash to the crowd. Together, the musicians performed “Mama Kin.”

Again, the night was meant to focus on the legendary career of the Who, but with Perry’s legacy in rock music, he brought some major star power with him. Although the Who offered a mesmerizing set, many fans were left wondering about the possibility of one final Aerosmith concert.

With Aerosmith’s decision to retire from touring coming as a shock, the performance at the Hollywood Bowl proved that one final show could be a possibility. And if it were to happen, it would be more than just a concert – it would be a celebration of everything Aerosmith gave to rock music.

